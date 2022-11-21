Thanksgiving Football Schedule 2022: Egg Bowl tops Turkey Day marathon

Thanksgiving is here, and alongside food and family, that means one other special American tradition: football.

This year's annual Turkey Day festivities brings us four games across the national TV schedule, including one special college football rivalry matchup and three NFL games from the early slate into primetime.

Here's your viewing guide for the football to watch on Thanksgiving.

Your look at the Thanksgiving Football Schedule for 2022

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Mississippi State at Ole Miss

Thurs., Nov. 24 | 7 p.m. | ESPN

Point spread: Ole Miss -2.5

FPI pick: Ole Miss | 61.9%

Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4). Back in October, this was a 5-1 football team, but three losses in their next four games, all to ranked SEC opposition, put the Bulldogs into a virtual tailspin. The winner of this one moves into third place in the SEC West standings.

Ole Miss (8-3, 4-3). This was a 7-0 team a month ago, but getting outscored 42-3 after taking an early lead on the road to LSU kicked off a string of three losses in the next four games, including a heartbreaker at home to Alabama and an ugly road loss at Arkansas, and now the rumor mill is convinced Lane Kiffin is considering taking the job at Auburn. But this is still a team with one of the nation's premier rushing attacks going into a rivalry game that's been a high-scoring affair recently.

Bills at Lions

Thurs., Nov. 24 | 12:30 p.m. | CBS

Point spread: Bills -9

FPI pick: Bills | 81.4%

Bills (7-3). Six combined points in two straight losses threw Buffalo's season off course a little, including a wild home loss to Minnesota in overtime, but it rebounded with a win over Cleveland — in Detroit, no less, after Mother Nature dumped all the snow it could find on Orchard Park and the NFL moved the game.

Lions (4-6). Detroit is on a three-game win streak that included victories over Green Bay and the Giants and quarterback Jared Goff has two or more touchdown passes in eight of his last nine home games. Amon-Ra St. Brown has at least seven catches in six of last seven appearances at Ford Field.

Giants at Cowboys

Thurs., Nov. 24 | 4:30 p.m. | Fox

Point spread: Cowboys -9

FPI pick: Cowboys | 88.6%

Giants (7-3). New York's Football Giants have played some close ones in the second half of games this season, and it caught up to them in a loss against Detroit last week. That's two Ls in the last three weeks heading into a matchup with their rivals, with whom they share the second spot in the NFC East. Giants tailback Saquon Barkley leads the NFC with 1,163 scrimmage yards and has three rushing touchdowns in four road games this season.

Cowboys (7-3). Most people thought last week's game at Minnesota would be must-see TV. It was if you're a Cowboy fan, as America's Team stepped on the Vikings in a 40-3 rout. Tony Pollard had a career-high 189 scrimmage yards and two touchdown catches for Dallas, which has the NFL's best scoring defense (16.7) and paces the league with 42 sacks.

Patriots at Vikings

Thurs., Nov. 24 | 8:20 p.m. | NBC

Point spread: Vikings -3

FPI pick: Vikings | 63.3%

Patriots (6-4). Marcus Jones recorded the first punt return for a touchdown this season on his 84-yarder to beat the Jets last week, and quarterback Mac Jones has at least one touchdown pass in seven of his last eight road starts and hasn't thrown an interception in two straight. New England is the first team in the NFL this year to allow 3 or fewer points in three straight games and has won three straight to move within a game of first place in the AFC East.

Vikings (8-2). That loss at home to Dallas, snapping a seven-game win streak, left a bad taste in everybody's mouth and this team is eager to make a statement to avoid talk that it's overrated. Minnesota is still sitting on a nice four game lead in the NFC North but can't get complacent.

