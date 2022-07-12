SEC Football Media Days 2022 schedule, dates
One of the most important dates on the preseason calendar is set. SEC Media Days will take place on July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The conference has announced the dates that all 14 of its teams will meet with the public, with other times to be announced later.
Let's take a look at the full schedule for teams and coaches so far.
Monday, July 18
LSU — Brian Kelly
Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin
Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz
Tuesday, July 19
Alabama — Nick Saban
Mississippi State — Mike Leach
South Carolina — Shane Beamer
Vanderbilt — Clark Lea
Wednesday, July 20
Arkansas — Sam Pittman
Florida — Billy Napier
Georgia — Kirby Smart
Kentucky — Mark Stoops
Thursday, July 21
Auburn — Bryan Harsin
Tennessee — Josh Heupel
Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher
SEC football players in attendance
Alabama
Will Anderson Jr., LB
Jordan Battle, DB
Bryce Young, QB
Arkansas
Jalen Catalon, S
KJ Jefferson, QB
Bumper Pool, LB
Auburn
Tank Bigsby, RB
Derick Hall, Edge
John Samuel Shenker, TE
Florida
Anthony Richardson, QB
Richard Gouraige, OL
Ventrell Miller, LB
Georgia
Stetson Bennett, QB
Nolan Smith, LB
Sedrick Van Pran, OL
Kentucky
Will Levis, QB
Kenneth Horsey, OG
DeAndre Square, ILB
LSU
Jack Bech, WR
Mike Jones, Jr., LB
BJ Ojulari, DE
Ole Miss
Nick Broeker, OL
Cedric Johnson, DE
Jonathan Mingo, WR
Mississippi State
Jaden Crumedy, DT
Nathaniel Watson, LB
Austin Williams, WR
Missouri
Barrett Banister, WR
Martez Manuel, DB
Isaiah McGuire, DL
South Carolina
Jovaughn Gwyn, OL
Dakereon Joyner, WR
Zacch Pickens, DL
Tennessee
Trevon Flowers, S
Hendon Hooker, QB
Cedric Tillman, WR
Texas A&M
Demani Richardson, DB
Layden Robinson, OL
Ainias Smith, WR
Vanderbilt
Ben Bresnahan, TE
Anfernee Orji, LB
Mike Wright, QB
SEC Media Days is one of the most noteworthy events on the offseason college football calendar. Fans regard it as the unofficial beginning of football season.
Media Days will give fans their first chance to hear new head coaches speak at length about their plans for the season to come.
First up on that list will be LSU coach Brian Kelly. The former Notre Dame coach moved south this offseason on a $95 million deal loaded with expectations that he can revive the Tigers football program.
Florida coach Billy Napier joins Kelly as the other first-year coach to join an SEC program. Napier arrives in Gainesville armed with recruiting contacts in the state of Florida and a mandate to return the Gators to the College Football Playoff race.
SEC Network will carry the Media Days festivities in full.
