The SEC will hold a four-day event in Atlanta ahead of the 2022 college football season

One of the most important dates on the preseason calendar is set. SEC Media Days will take place on July 18-21 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

The conference has announced the dates that all 14 of its teams will meet with the public, with other times to be announced later.

Let's take a look at the full schedule for teams and coaches so far.

SEC Media Days 2022 schedule

Monday, July 18

LSU — Brian Kelly

Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin

Missouri — Eli Drinkwitz

Tuesday, July 19

Alabama — Nick Saban

Mississippi State — Mike Leach

South Carolina — Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt — Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 20

Arkansas — Sam Pittman

Florida — Billy Napier

Georgia — Kirby Smart

Kentucky — Mark Stoops

Thursday, July 21

Auburn — Bryan Harsin

Tennessee — Josh Heupel

Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher

Alabama

Will Anderson Jr., LB

Jordan Battle, DB

Bryce Young, QB

Arkansas

Jalen Catalon, S

KJ Jefferson, QB

Bumper Pool, LB

Auburn

Tank Bigsby, RB

Derick Hall, Edge

John Samuel Shenker, TE



Florida

Anthony Richardson, QB

Richard Gouraige, OL

Ventrell Miller, LB

Georgia

Stetson Bennett, QB

Nolan Smith, LB

Sedrick Van Pran, OL

Kentucky

Will Levis, QB

Kenneth Horsey, OG

DeAndre Square, ILB

LSU

Jack Bech, WR

Mike Jones, Jr., LB

BJ Ojulari, DE

Ole Miss

Nick Broeker, OL

Cedric Johnson, DE

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Mississippi State

Jaden Crumedy, DT

Nathaniel Watson, LB

Austin Williams, WR

Missouri

Barrett Banister, WR

Martez Manuel, DB

Isaiah McGuire, DL

South Carolina

Jovaughn Gwyn, OL

Dakereon Joyner, WR

Zacch Pickens, DL

Tennessee

Trevon Flowers, S

Hendon Hooker, QB

Cedric Tillman, WR

Texas A&M

Demani Richardson, DB

Layden Robinson, OL

Ainias Smith, WR

Vanderbilt

Ben Bresnahan, TE

Anfernee Orji, LB

Mike Wright, QB

SEC Media Days is one of the most noteworthy events on the offseason college football calendar. Fans regard it as the unofficial beginning of football season.

Media Days will give fans their first chance to hear new head coaches speak at length about their plans for the season to come.

First up on that list will be LSU coach Brian Kelly. The former Notre Dame coach moved south this offseason on a $95 million deal loaded with expectations that he can revive the Tigers football program.

Florida coach Billy Napier joins Kelly as the other first-year coach to join an SEC program. Napier arrives in Gainesville armed with recruiting contacts in the state of Florida and a mandate to return the Gators to the College Football Playoff race.

SEC Network will carry the Media Days festivities in full.

