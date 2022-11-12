Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU receiver for Texas game

Skip to main content

Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU wide receiver for Texas game

Where things stand with TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston ahead of the Horned Frogs' game at Texas on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Quentin Johnston remains a game-time decision for No. 4 TCU ahead of its matchup at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The wide receiver will go through the regular regimen of pre-game warm-ups prior to kickoff and from there, the TCU training staff will make a final decision based on how he looks and feels afterwards.

Johnston has been recovering from an ankle injury all this past week after going down during TCU's game against Texas Tech last Saturday.

Quentin Johnston injury update

The receiver sustained the injury on the first possession of that game and did not return for the team's 34-24 victory over the Red Raiders.

Johnston also didn't return to TCU's practices until Thursday.

Head coach Sonny Dykes expressed measured optimism that Johnston would be able to recover fully in time for Saturday's game.

Considered one of the premier wide receiver talents in college football, Johnston has been integral in TCU's success this season.

The junior has 42 receptions for 650 yards and four touchdown grabs for TCU, which comes into Saturday as one of four undefeated teams in the nation, ranked No. 4 in the CFP top 25 poll, and at first place in the Big 12 title hunt.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Johnston is being touted as a solid NFL Draft prospect at the position, ranked among the top-five receivers in his class.

Johnston has caught a touchdown in four straight games and had breakout performances against ranked Big 12 opposition, with 206 yards in a win against Kansas and 180 in a victory over Oklahoma State.

More from College Football HQ

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, how to watch

Texas vs. TCU preview, prediction

Power Rankings: College football power rankings for Week 11

Place your bets: Week 11 college football picks against the spread

Week 11 picks: Computer predictions: Week 11 college football picks by model

CFP rankings: College Football Playoff rankings updated: Georgia, Ohio State take the lead

Playoffology: How the contenders can make the College Football Playoff

Let's go bowling: Bowl eligibility tracker: Which teams are going bowling

Teams on notice: College football predictions: Week 11 teams on upset alert

College football pick 'em: Score predictions for college football's top Week 11 games

Week 11 rankings: College football rankings: ESPN updates top 25 poll

Behind the ballot: AP top 25 poll: Georgia re-takes No. 1 in new football rankings

College Football Playoff Rankings

  1. Georgia
  2. Ohio State
  3. Michigan
  4. TCU
  5. Tennessee
  6. Oregon
  7. LSU
  8. USC
  9. Alabama
  10. Clemson
  11. Ole Miss
  12. UCLA
  13. Utah
  14. Penn State
  15. North Carolina
  16. NC State
  17. Tulane
  18. Texas
  19. Kansas State
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Illinois
  22. UCF
  23. Florida State
  24. Kentucky
  25. Washington

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston
News

Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU receiver for Texas game

By James Parks
College football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football games on TV today: Week 11 schedule, top 25 rankings for Saturday

By James Parks
LSU Tigers college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

College football TV schedule today: Week 11 games you should be watching

By James Parks
Oregon Ducks college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Oregon vs. Washington predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Texas Longhorns college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

TCU vs. Texas predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
sam hartman wake forest
Schedules

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Georgia Bulldogs college football team schedule, rankings
Schedules

Georgia vs. Mississippi State predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks
Clemson has been a fixture of the College Football Playoff rankings and has won two CFP national championships.
Schedules

Clemson vs. Louisville predictions, schedule, game time, TV channel, streaming

By James Parks