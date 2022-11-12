Quentin Johnston injury update: Status of TCU receiver for Texas game

Quentin Johnston remains a game-time decision for No. 4 TCU ahead of its matchup at No. 18 Texas on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

The wide receiver will go through the regular regimen of pre-game warm-ups prior to kickoff and from there, the TCU training staff will make a final decision based on how he looks and feels afterwards.

Johnston has been recovering from an ankle injury all this past week after going down during TCU's game against Texas Tech last Saturday.

The receiver sustained the injury on the first possession of that game and did not return for the team's 34-24 victory over the Red Raiders.

Johnston also didn't return to TCU's practices until Thursday.

Head coach Sonny Dykes expressed measured optimism that Johnston would be able to recover fully in time for Saturday's game.

Considered one of the premier wide receiver talents in college football, Johnston has been integral in TCU's success this season.

The junior has 42 receptions for 650 yards and four touchdown grabs for TCU, which comes into Saturday as one of four undefeated teams in the nation, ranked No. 4 in the CFP top 25 poll, and at first place in the Big 12 title hunt.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Johnston is being touted as a solid NFL Draft prospect at the position, ranked among the top-five receivers in his class.

Johnston has caught a touchdown in four straight games and had breakout performances against ranked Big 12 opposition, with 206 yards in a win against Kansas and 180 in a victory over Oklahoma State.

