Tennessee vs. Ball State Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV, streaming, time

Tennessee vs. Ball State football: Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game time

Tennessee opens the 2022 college football schedule against Ball State

How to watch

When: Thurs., Sept. 1

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: fuboTV

What you need to know

Tennessee: The Vols are coming off a better-than-expected first season under Josh Heupel, thanks to a superb offense that ranked top 10 in college football and gets Hendon Hooker, one of the SEC's top returning players, back at quarterback, paired with good WR options like Cedric Tillman and transfer Bru McCoy. A win here could put UT in the AP top 25 before a trip to Pittsburgh next week.

Ball State: Watch for the Cardinals to establish the run early behind lead back Carson Steele, who rushed for nearly 900 yards a year ago with six TDs. He'll test the Vols' interior run stop early, but Ball State's back seven will struggle against Tennessee's excellent downfield passing attack.

Tennessee vs. Ball State odds, spread, betting lines

The books are siding with the Volunteers, who enter the Week 1 season opener as 35.5 point favorites over Ball State, according to Caesars Sportsbook, who set an over/under 66.5 points.

