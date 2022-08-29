College football Week 1 picks, predictions against the spread

Looking ahead to the Week 1 college football schedule

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook, all times Eastern

Thurs., Sept. 1

West Virginia at Pittsburgh (-17), 7 p.m. on ESPN. Don't count out the Mountaineers' ability to push the ball downfield early with JT Daniels in at quarterback, but Pitt has the overall talent edge at the skill positions and on both lines of scrimmage. ATS pick: Pittsburgh by 6, doesn't cover

Fri., Sept. 2

Western Mich. at Michigan State (-22), 7 p.m. on ESPN. No more Kenneth Walker for Sparty, but Payton Thorne returns at QB and he'll have Jayden Reed, while MSU's awful secondary should settle in against a Broncos QB that has virtually no experience. ATS pick: Michigan State by 18, doesn't cover

Sat., Sept. 3

Michigan opens the 2022 college football season as Big Ten champions

Colorado St. at Michigan (-27.5), Noon on ABC. The Wolverines lost much of what got them to the College Football Playoff, but should still play a dynamic brand of offense with Cade McNamara dealing to some solid targets and Blake Corum back to lead the ground attack. ATS pick: Michigan by 31, covers

NC State (-11) at East Carolina, Noon on ESPN. ECU has a habit of beating Power 5 teams, including the Wolfpack, in recent memory, but the visitors return 80% of their production from a year ago, a group that beat Clemson, including star quarterback Devin Leary. ATS pick: NC State by 14, covers

UTEP at Oklahoma (-31.5), 3:30 p.m. on Fox. Lots of questions around OU as it starts off the Brent Venables era, but the combo of Jeff Lebby calling plays and Dillon Gabriel at QB is a very potent force. The two orchestrated a top 10 offense at UCF a few years ago. ATS pick: Oklahoma by 34, covers

Georgia (-17) vs. Oregon, 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Georgia lost a record 15 players to the NFL, but is still loaded on defense, a unit that Ducks coach Dan Lanning coordinated last fall. Oregon can play a little D up front, too, but the Dawgs' skill threats are on another level. ATS pick: Georgia by 13, doesn't cover

Cincinnati at Arkansas (-6), 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Hogs dual threat KJ Jefferson returns at quarterback, the difference maker in a matchup against what last season was a historic College Football Playoff team, but one that lost nine of its most important pieces. ATS pick: Arkansas by 13, covers

Houston (-4) at UTSA, 3:30 p.m. on CBSSN. All the experts have tabbed Houston as the next Group of 5 team to make some noise, but it gets a sneaky challenger in the opener against the reigning C-USA champs who return quarterback Frank Harris, on the road, too. But Clayton Tune is driving the offense for Houston again. ATS pick: Houston by 6, covers

Troy at Ole Miss (-21.5), 4 p.m. on SECN. The Rebs aren't always great as the favorite under Lane Kiffin, but do bring on some dynamite transfers at quarterback and running back while this defense hopes to consolidate its gains from last season. ATS pick: Ole Miss by 24, covers

Rice at USC (-33.5), 6 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. Get ready for the overreactions as Lincoln Riley reveals what should be a dynamite offense with Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Travis Dye & Co. finally let loose. But the Trojans' D is still a very untested commodity. ATS pick: USC by 20, doesn't cover

Utah (-3) at Florida, 7 p.m. on ESPN. The Pac-12 champs have the major edge on both lines and a major 1-2 attack with Cam Rising and Tavion Thomas on offense. But don't overlook the Gators, who arguably have the athleticism/speed edge and a potential star at QB in Anthony Richardson working in tandem with a deep backfield. ATS pick: Florida by 2, upsets

Notre Dame at Ohio State (-17.5), 7:30 p.m. on ABC. This line has moved in OSU's favor since the jump as bettors lead on the Buckeyes' major skill at quarterback, receiver, and tailback. But don't forget this defense is in the midst of a major transition, and Ohio State has lost at home to good Power 5 teams in recent years. ATS pick: Ohio State by 11, doesn't cover

Sun., Sept. 4

Florida State vs. LSU (-3), 7:30 p.m. on ABC. The Seminoles are coming off a Week 0 rout over Duquesne behind a superb rushing effort, a good test for LSU's interior front seven off the bat in Brian Kelly's first outing. Not to mention all the other positions Kelly had to replenish, not least offensive line and quarterback. ATS pick: LSU by 10, covers

Mon., Sept. 5

Clemson (-21.5) vs. Georgia Tech, 8 p.m. on ABC. Clemson missed the big play opportunity as DJ Uiagalelei struggled last fall, and this elite defensive unit slogged through injuries. This was a very close 14-8 game for the Tigers in 2021, but accounting for returning starters and improvement at QB, this should look more like the Clemson we know. ATS pick: Clemson by 26, covers

Georgia is the defending College Football Playoff national champion

According to AP Top 25 poll

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Clemson Notre Dame Texas A&M Utah Michigan Oklahoma Baylor Oregon Oklahoma State NC State USC Michigan State Miami Pittsburgh Wisconsin Arkansas Kentucky Ole Miss Wake Forest Cincinnati Houston BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook