College football picks: USC vs. Rice Week 1 predictions, odds

Skip to main content

USC vs. Rice odds, spread, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 1 predictions

College Football Power Index picks, predictions for USC vs. Rice
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

USC was the story of the college football offseason after hiring head coach Lincoln Riley and signing a pile of elite transfers.

Now comes the hard part: putting it all together and returning USC to the ranks of the relevant and in the College Football Playoff chase.

First up is a home date against Rice. What do the experts think of the game? Let's see how the football index computer predicts the matchup.

USC vs. Rice football prediction

USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.

USC kicks off the 2022 college football schedule against Rice

Football Power Index gives the huge margin of victory to USC, with a 96.1 percent chance to beat the Owls in the Week 1 opener.

That leaves Rice a 3.9 percent shot to upset the Trojans at the Coliseum.

The bookmakers are also siding with the Men of Troy, who come into the game as 32.5 point favorites at the Caesars Sportsbook.

FPI rates USC as the No. 33 team nationally in its first college football rankings, good for third in the Pac-12 behind Oregon and leader Utah.

AP top 25 voters were more generous, naming USC as the No. 14 team in the preseason polls.

USC is projected to win 9.5 games on the season, with a 12.8 percent chance to win the conference and is good for 6.4 percent odds to make the College Football Playoff.

The index projects USC is 7.8 points better than the teams on its schedule on average.

College Football Power Index

ESPN Football Power Index (FPI) college football rankings are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance.

Rankings and scores predictions are based on 10,000 simulations of a team’s season, using a combination of analytics, including scores to date, quality of opponents, and a team’s schedule.

College football rankings

According to AP Top 25 poll

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Georgia
  4. Clemson
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Utah
  8. Michigan
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Baylor
  11. Oregon
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. NC State
  14. USC
  15. Michigan State
  16. Miami
  17. Pittsburgh
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Arkansas
  20. Kentucky
  21. Ole Miss
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Cincinnati
  24. Houston
  25. BYU

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

USC Trojans cheerleaders at a college football game.
News

College football picks: USC vs. Rice Week 1 predictions, odds

By James Parks
clemson college football large
News

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech picks, predictions for Week 1 game

By James Parks
Alabama football player Jahmyr Gibbs, a top NCAA transfer portal addition.
News

College football Week 1 picks: Alabama vs. Utah State predictions

By James Parks
Michigan came in at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings, making its first appearance in the semifinal.
News

College football Week 1 picks: Michigan vs. Colorado State predictions

By James Parks
israel abanikanda pittsburgh football
News

Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia football preview, prediction

By James Parks
Florida football quarterback Anthony Richardson
News

Florida vs. Utah football preview, prediction

By James Parks
lsu football
News

College football Week 1 picks: LSU vs. Florida State predictions

By James Parks
israel abanikanda pittsburgh football
News

College football Week 1 picks: Pitt vs. West Virginia predictions

By James Parks