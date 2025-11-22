New report spells trouble for Florida Gators amid Lane Kiffin pursuit
LSU, Ole Miss and Florida are all in hot pursuit of Rebels' head coach Lane Kiffin. While he remains impressively tight-lipped over the tug-of-war over his talents, new reports are dropping left and right speculating on what the most coveted head coach college football will do next. As the regular season draws to a close, the heat is coming in strong from one side.
On Saturday morning ahead of Week 13, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and Pete Thamel of ESPN both reported similar news on the Kiffin front. According to their sources, LSU has their mark set on Lane Kiffin alone right now, and they have a hefty offfer waiting in the wings. Meanwhile, Ole Miss still contends to keep him home. Unfortunately for Florida, though, the Gators appear to be fading to the Affirmed and Alydar of this Triple Crown race.
“The main competition for Ole Miss retaining Kiffin appears to be LSU right now," Thamel shared live on ESPN's College GameDay. "Florida has cast a wide search, they’ve talked to multiple candidates face to face. LSU is focused in solely on Kiffin. Florida certainly is still in the mix, but right now, it appears LSU-Ole Miss is the decision that Kiffin is facing.”
Matt Zenitz had sources compare the Kiffin sweepstakes to the recruitment of a high school athlete in terms of banality and drama, but those same trusted sources did indicate to him that LSU is the current perceived leader to land Kiffin, prying him away from Ole Miss. The situation remains fluid and a change of heart has happened already this week, apparently, and could definitely happen again. Like Thamel, though, Zenitz also doused sand on Florida's hopes to sign Kiffin.
"Sources have indicated throughout the week that they believe Florida is running third in the Kiffin sweepstakes," Zenitz wrote. Ouch for the Gators. They were once seen as the more likely side to lure Kiffin away, compared to other SEC suitors like LSU, but alas, the Gators now appear to be left on the outside looking in on the biggest coaching chase of the 2025 cycle.
For what it's worth, Zenitz added that LSU is the school gaining momentum to come away with Lane Kiffin in 2026: "While it is unlikely there will be definitive clarity before next Saturday, numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach."