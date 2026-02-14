1,000-yard WR Viewed as Surefire First-Round NFL Draft Pick

The 2026 NFL draft will take place from April 23 to April 25 near Acrisure Stadium in Pittburgh, Pennsylvania.

32 former college football stars will hear their names called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on April 23. One of the many prospects hoping to be selected on the first night is former USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, who is riding high off a prolific 2025 season.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pounder was a top 10 wide receiver prospect when he joined USC's 2023 signing class. Lemon played in nine games his freshman year, playing wide receiver on offense and cornerback on defense. He caught passes in three games, finishing with six receptions for 88 yards.

Lemon emerged as USC's most productive receiver during the 2024 season. He caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns, going over 100 receiving yards in the Trojans' games against Rutgers and Notre Dame. On special teams, Lemon returned 19 kickoffs for 514 yards.

The Big Ten's coaches named him All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a wide receiver and to the All-Big Ten Third Team as a return specialist. He was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a return specialist by the media.

USC Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) is stopped by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Adon Shuler (8) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

2025 was Lemon's most productive season on offense as he logged 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. On special teams, Lemon returned eight kickoffs for 144 yards and six punts for 71 yards.

He was selected by coaches and media to the All-Big Ten First Team as a wide receiver. In addition to receiving unanimous All-America nominations, Lemon beat out Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Skyler Bell of Connecticut for the Biletnikoff Award as the best wide receiver in college football.

Lemon's 2025 output has earned him much respect ahead of the 2026 NFL draft. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller released a list of the 13 prospects he believes are worthy of first-round grades in 2026 on Friday. Lemon was one of the 13 prospects, coming in at No. 8 on Miller's big board.

"The 2025 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner as the best wide receiver in college football, Lemon is a precise route runner with excellent hands (only three drops the past two seasons), the quickness to generate yards after the catch and the ability to create missed tackles in open space," Miller wrote.

"Lemon's limited size (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) might be an issue for some teams, but he is proven from the slot and has the toughness out wide against press coverage."

Lemon is one of only two wide receivers Miller felt is worthy of a first-round grade. The other is former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, who is coming off a season in which he caught 51 passes for 875 yards and nine touchdowns.