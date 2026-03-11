College Football’s No. 1 Recruiting Class Leads Nation in Returning Starters for 2026

The Southern California Trojans are entering the 2026 season with a unique combination of veteran stability and elite youth. Lincoln Riley’s program leads the nation in returning starters with 15 players back from last year’s squad.

This total includes nine starters on the offensive side of the ball and six on defense. The continuity comes at a critical time for Riley as he enters his fifth season at the helm in Los Angeles.

Expectations remain high for a program that has yet to reach the College Football Playoff under Riley. After finishing 9-4 in 2025, the Trojans are looking to translate these returning figures into a Big Ten Championship run.

USC Trojans return the most starters in 2026

The high number of returning starters highlighted by CBS Sports' Cody Nagel provides a buffer for the nation's No. 1 ranked high school recruiting class, per 247Sports.

While freshman talent often requires a period of adjustment, USC’s roster depth allows Riley to integrate newcomers like defensive end Luke Wafle and offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe without forcing them into immediate high-pressure roles.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava, who is slotted at No. 10 in my returning quarterback rankings, returns to lead an offense that features a veteran line including Elijah Paige, Alani Noa, and Kilian O'Connor. This protection is vital for a team navigating the physical demands of the Big Ten.

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The defensive side is anchored by experienced contributors like linebacker Kameryn Crawford and defensive back Christian Pierce, who will bridge the gap as younger prospects like Tomuhini Topui and Jaimeon Winfield gain experience.

Nationally, this roster structure places USC in a "win now" category. On3’s Andy Staples recently placed Riley in a "do or die" coaching tier, citing the combination of a five-year tenure and the arrival of the top recruiting class.

"Win now. We have waited. Now is your chance. Now is the time for various reasons," Staples said. "We either need to see you winning now because you’ve been building to this or we need to see you winning now because you need to prove to us you can win again."

Southern California linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) led the Trojans in tackles last season and will be a key feature of USC's defense. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The pressure to perform extends beyond the West Coast. USC’s ability to maximize this returning production will dictate the power balance of the Big Ten and the broader playoff landscape.

With former TCU coach Gary Patterson hired as defensive coordinator and several Power 4 transfers like Jontez Williams and Zuriah Fisher joining the fold, the excuses regarding roster transition have largely expired.

"Has spent his time as USC essentially saying ‘I need more time. I need to build. What I inherited wasn’t very good.’ That rhetoric seems to be over," Staples said. "This is the time for Lincoln Riley. Now’s your chance. You need to make the playoff."

The Trojans will conclude their 15-session spring practice schedule on April 4 without a traditional public spring game.