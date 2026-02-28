$1.6 Million College Football QB Listed Among 'Top Returners' After Legal Battle

Half a calendar year separates the end of February from the opening weekend of the 2026 college football season.

Amid the waiting, the media begins to ponder which programs are in position to contend for a national title in the next college football season. One program with hopes of remaining in the national spotlight is Ole Miss, which returns quarterback Trinidad Chambliss following a legal victory for his sixth season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder began his college football journey at Division II Ferris State in 2021. He redshirted during the 2021 season and missed the entirety of the 2022 season with respiratory issues, a key piece of rationale in his fight for another season of eligibility.

Chambliss played in eight games for Ferris State in 2023. He completed 21 of 33 pass attempts for 354 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while carrying the ball 41 times for 304 yards and four more touchdowns.

Ferris State went on to win a Division II national championship under Chambliss' guidance in 2024. He threw for 2,925 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 1,019 yards and 24 more touchdowns, a performance that earned him GLIAC Player of the Year.

The Grand Valley State football team edged Ferris State in the Anchor Bone rivalry on Saturday at Ferris State. Trinidad Chambliss 2 | Lenny Padilla/Sentinel contributor / USA TODAY NETWORK

Austin Simmons began the 2025 season as the starter, but an injury forced the Rebels to turn in Chambliss' direction for the Arkansas game. What followed was the Rebels' first 11-win regular season and a run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 527 yards and eight more touchdowns during the run.

The unexpected rise to stardom earned Chambliss a pair of honors at the end of the 2025 regular season. The SEC named Chambliss its Newcomer of the Year and to the All-SEC Second Team, an award he split with Ty Simpson of Alabama.

Chambliss' return to one of the most potent offenses in college football has rightfully earned him attention among the top returning quarterbacks in 2026. Former Florida State quarterback and CBS Sports college football analyst Danny Kanell ranked Chambliss as the No. 10 returning quarterback on a list he released on Wednesday.

On @Cover3Podcast we each ranked our Top 10 returning QB’s. Here’s my list! pic.twitter.com/mFyO8BLBT8 — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) February 25, 2026

A bout with Louisville in Nashville to open the 2026 season will serve as the Rebels' marquee non-conference matchup. Ole Miss faces two College Football Playoff participants from a season ago, one of which is a Sugar Bowl rematch with Georgia on Nov. 7. Florida, Auburn, and Mississippi State are the only teams on the Rebels' SEC slate to finish 2025 with a losing record.