Paul Finebaum Reveals If 3,900-Yard QB Made A Mistake Returning To College Football

One of the biggest storylines this offseason was Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss returning for another season of college football.

Chambliss concluded the season with 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and three interceptions, achieving a completion rate of 66.1%. Additionally, he rushed for 527 yards and scored eight rushing touchdowns, leading the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Following this successful season, Chambliss applied to continue playing college football for another year, which would mark his sixth year after spending four seasons with the Ferris State Bulldogs and one season with Ole Miss.

During his second year at Ferris State, respiratory issues that prevented him from playing. As a result, he did not participate in any games or dress for the Bulldogs during that season. The NCAA denied Chambliss's request for an additional year of eligibility on January 9 and reaffirmed this decision upon appeal on February 5. Ole Miss then submitted a request for reconsideration to the NCAA, citing new evidence; however, that request was also denied.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) signals a first down. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chambliss has been granted an additional year of eligibility by a state court judge. Judge Robert Whitwell issued an injunction allowing him to compete in the 2026 season, stating that Chambliss qualifies for a medical redshirt and is eligible for a sixth year.

As of today, the NCAA's appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court was denied. This means Chambliss will officially be eligible for the 2026 college football season.

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," the SEC Network analyst was asked whether Chambliss would regret not entering the NFL draft, particularly since this year's quarterback class is considered weaker than usual. Finebaum dismissed the notion.

"No," Finebaum said. "Right now, he would probably be okay, but this is not the old days where they are making a lot of money; they're making opportunities. Most of the time, you're going to be better off sticking around and playing another year."

A significant factor in Chambliss' decision to forgo going pro was his choice to remain at Ole Miss, even after his head coach, Lane Kiffin, left for LSU. The new head coach, Pete Golding, has big shoes to fill, although he performed well during the Rebels' playoff run last season.

Chambliss' return, if he is allowed to play next season, is significant news for the Rebels as they aim to build on the momentum established under Kiffin. His presence could also play a crucial role in helping Ole Miss end a national championship drought that has lasted nearly seven decades.