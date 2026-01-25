$1.6 million RB named No. 1 running back in college football

A long wait separates the end of the 2025 college football season from the opening weekend of the 2026 season.

The end of every college football season is a period of reflection for media outlets across the country. These reflections may include the examination of predictions prior to the season, reviews of individual performances and early projections for the following college football season.

ESPN released its list of the 100 best players from the 2025 college football season on Friday. Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love was the No. 6 overall player on the list and the No. 1 running back in college football.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) runs the ball against the Boise State Broncos | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

"The most electric runner in the country, Love finished as a Heisman finalist while racking up more than 1,600 yards from scrimmage and six games with 100 rushing yards or more," wrote David Hale. "He scored in his last 11 games of the year, and he had 39 runs of 10 yards or more -- second most among Power Four running backs behind Ahmad Hardy, despite 57 fewer carries."

The 6-foot, 214-pounder was recruited to Notre Dame as a top-five running back recruit in the class of 2023. Audric Estime received the majority of the work in the Fighting Irish's backfield that year, but Love still carried the ball 71 times for 385 yards and a touchdown in addition to eight receptions for 77 yards and another touchdown.

Love and Jadarian Price made a strong running back tandem for the Fighting Irish the past two seasons. In 2024, Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 237 yards and two more touchdowns. He rushed for over 100 yards in five games, serving as an important piece in Notre Dame's run to the College Football Playoff national championship.

2025 was Love's best season in his three years at Notre Dame. He rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 27 passes for 280 yards and three more touchdowns. He went over 100 rushing yards in half of Notre Dame's games, including a 228-yard performance against USC on Oct. 18.

In addition to being named a Heisman finalist, Love was the winner of the Doak Walker Award, given to the best running back in college football.

The American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp Football Foundation all recognized Love as an All-America First Team selection.

Love announced his declaration for the 2026 NFL draft in December. He is projected as the best running back in the class and a likely first-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft.