Why Fans Unite to Despise One Historic College Football Program

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have long been a focal point of college football conversation. While many programs have rivals, few generate a collective disdain that spans across every geographic region and demographic.

This phenomenon has turned the program into a lightning rod for criticism from coast to coast. College football analyst Josh Pate recently identified Notre Dame as the most hated team in the sport today.

He noted that while local rivalries define the South or the Midwest, the dislike for the Irish is a national sentiment. It is an age old feeling that persists regardless of the team's record on the field.

The root of this animosity often stems from the program's unique status within the college football landscape. As other teams align with massive conferences for stability and revenue, Notre Dame remains a steadfast independent. This independence is a primary driver of the frustration felt by fans of other schools.

Why college football fans hate Notre Dame

"Notre Dame. That's who I put. I put Notre Dame No. 1 on the most hated teams in college football," Josh Pate stated during a recent discussion on the sport’s most polarizing programs.

He explained that the vitriol is often inherited, noting that "you just get taught a certain way to feel about Notre Dame football when you grow up in rural Georgia" or other football hubs like Mississippi and Tennessee.

According to Pate, much of the resentment is tied to the program's refusal to join a conference. "A lot of people hate Notre Dame because they have that independence, even though you'd probably celebrate it too if you had it," Pate said.

"I think it's just because they can't have it." This special status allows the Irish to maintain exclusive media deals and a unique path to the postseason that other schools simply do not have.

The frustration is not limited to older generations. Pate observed a "real sharp tip of the spear" among high school and college aged viewers. "Overwhelmingly the feedback was we got no respect for the way they carried themselves after they got left out of the playoff," Pate noted.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman celebrates with his players. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He added that even fans who thought the Irish were "screwed" by the selection committee felt "they whined 10 times more than the level of which they got screwed at."

Finally, Pate highlighted a growing trend that bothers modern fans more than traditional scheduling complaints. "I hate anyone who opts out of a bowl game at that level," he said, citing this as a primary sentiment from viewers.

Between the independence, the perceived whining, and the bowl opt outs, the Irish secured the top spot on Pate's list. "Notre Dame No. 1 most hated team," he concluded.

The Fighting Irish will conclude their spring practices with the annual Blue-Gold Game on April 20 at Notre Dame Stadium.