The Michigan Wolverines entered the offseason amid coaching turnover, unmet preseason expectations and the heightened scrutiny that comes with a headline-grabbing NIL investment at quarterback.

Bryce Underwood arrived in Ann Arbor as the consensus No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, reportedly backed by an NIL package valued around $10 million, and immediately became one of the most discussed freshmen in the sport.

Now, that narrative has shifted.

On Tuesday, Ari Wasserman of On3 released his top 10 “roster retention wins” ahead of the 2026 season and placed Underwood at No. 1.

In an era defined by transfer portal movement and early NFL Draft declarations, Michigan retaining its five-star quarterback is being framed not merely as stability, but as a competitive edge.

That distinction matters. The quarterback market has never been more volatile, with high-profile passers across the country weighing draft decisions and portal exits.

Michigan, by contrast, enters 2026 with certainty: its offense will once again run through Underwood.

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws the ball against the Texas Longhorns | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As a true freshman in 2025, Underwood completed 202 of 335 passes (60.3%) for 2,428 yards with 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions across 13 games. He added 392 rushing yards and six rushing scores, flashing the dual-threat profile that made him the nation’s top recruit.

The production wasn’t Heisman-level, but it was meaningful for a first-year starter in the Big Ten.

There were stretches where his arm talent and off-platform creativity jumped off the screen. There were also moments where timing and decision-making lagged, typical for an 18-year-old adjusting to Power Four defenses.

His retention, though, isn’t about what he was in 2025. It’s about what he could become in 2026.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks on after warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan came into the year with high hopes, opening at No. 14 in the preseason AP Top 25, a ranking fueled in part by the arrival of Underwood.

But a 9–4 finish and a 41–27 Citrus Bowl loss to No. 13 Texas shifted the tone. Almost immediately, questions surfaced about whether the significant investment in Underwood had produced the kind of immediate impact many envisioned.

However, by ranking him as the top retention win, On3 is signaling that the long view matters more than the freshman stat line.

Nationally, quarterback retention remains a defining storyline. Several high-profile passers are back for 2026, creating one of the deepest returning quarterback pools in recent memory.

Historically, the biggest developmental leap for elite quarterbacks comes between Year 1 and Year 2. If Underwood improves efficiency, trims turnovers and maintains his rushing impact, Michigan’s ceiling rises quickly, and he vaults into the top tier of college football’s quarterback conversation.