$110 Million Head Coach Under the 'Most Pressure' in College Football

Heading into the 2026 college football season, perception around USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has completely changed.

Once viewed as being on a trajectory to revive the historic program following his 11-3 inaugural season, Riley now finds himself losing support from those around the country.

The Trojans have gone 24-15 over the past three seasons, and haven't been in the playoff or Big Ten championship picture once.

While there are some who believe he will be given more time, Lake Littman of Fox Sports tabbed him as the college football coach under the most pressure.

"Riley is entering his fifth season in Los Angeles and doesn't have much to show for himself," wrote Littman. "No conference championships, no CFP appearances. Perhaps his greatest feat in his tenure thus far is that he coached Caleb. Williams"

Littman did admit that Riley's No. 1 class may have eased some of the tensions but with a veteran-heavy roster, results are needed.

"While some younger players from this freshman class might have opportunities to contribute early, Riley has veterans on both sides of the ball who he can rely on, which is also a plus. This includes starting quarterback Jayden Maiava, as well as running back King Miller. Regardless of the talent, though, Riley has to be the one to get his team into gear. Otherwise, his seat will really heat up."

Riley was once viewed as the prodigal son of college football thanks to his time as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners.

After taking over for legend Bob Stoops, Riley led the Sooners to a 55-10 record, making three College Football Playoff appearances. The Sooners didn't win a single playoff game, and fans began to sour on Riley as a result of his team's lackluster defenses holding back generational quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts.

For those hoping USC will make its first College Football Playoff next year, looking at its schedule may dash any hopes. After a presumed light first four games, the Trojans will play Oregon, Washington, at Penn State before getting a bye week, and then playing at Wisconsin and against Ohio State. They'll have another off week after that battle, and then will head to Bloomington to take on the defending-champion Indiana Hoosiers.

Needless to say, Riley and company will need to have a big season in order to meet the expectations of his reported $110 million contract.