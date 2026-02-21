Nation’s No. 7 WR Delivers Bad News to Three Prominent SEC Programs

Quentin Hale has ended his recruitment and kept his talents on the West Coast. The highly touted pass catcher is staying in his home state for college.

The four star wide receiver from Corona, California, had a final group of schools that included LSU, Oklahoma and Texas. All three SEC programs missed out on the premier playmaker.

Hale officially announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Friday. The decision gives head coach Lincoln Riley another major building block for the future.

Why 4-star receiver Quentin Hale committed to the USC Trojans

The standout receiver built a strong bond with the USC coaching staff over the past few years. He took six unofficial visits to the Los Angeles campus during his recruiting process.

Hale also gave strong consideration to the Sooners and Longhorns. He traveled to Norman twice and took a trip to Austin last November before ultimately choosing to stay in Southern California.

Hale noted that his relationship with wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons dates back to his sophomore season. He also feels very close with Riley and appreciates the consistent attention from the entire staff.

"The offense is another big selling point," Hale said. "Coach Riley runs a wide receiver friendly offense and they throw the ball a lot."

He added that he loves the program's overall trajectory and called it a perfect fit.

Early playing time also factored heavily into the choice. Hale recognized that USC routinely gives true freshmen opportunities to see the field if they show they are ready to compete.

The 6-foot-3, 180-lb. prospect brings a dominant physical presence to the perimeter. Scouts praise his ability to control the boundary and win contested catches with elite coordination.

Over his last two seasons at Los Angeles Cathedral High School, Hale produced massive numbers. He secured 125 receptions for 1,867 yards and 26 touchdowns during his sophomore and junior campaigns.

Hale recently transferred to Corona Centennial High School to finish out his prep career.

USC continues to dominate in state recruiting under Riley and general manager Chad Bowden. The Trojans recently secured the top ranked signing class for 2026.

Hale becomes the fourth commit for USC in the 2027 cycle. He joins a group currently composed entirely of Southern California products.

The talented pass catcher considered waiting to take more campus tours in the spring before finalizing his college destination.

"I wanted to take my visits and see some other schools but the more I thought about it, I knew USC was home and where I wanted to be," Hale said.