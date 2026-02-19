$13.8 Million QB Reportedly Settles Lawsuit With Major College Football Coach

The introduction of NIL to college football has created its fair share of problems across the sport in the past five seasons.

Players departing from schools in order to pursue greater compensation have been frowned upon by those who traditionally look at college football as a developmental bridge from high school to the NFL. Throw in the recurring allegations of other schools attempting to lure players into the NCAA transfer portal after signing NIL extensions, and it really starts to get messy.

One of the earliest issues regarding NIL compensation involved a player committing to a school over NIL promises and the school's boosters subsequently reneging on the offers. After almost two years, quarterback Jaden Rashada finally reached a settlement with former Florida head coach Billy Napier, former Florida staffer Marcus Castro-Walker and Florida booster Hugh Hathcock.

Pete Nakos of On3 reported the settlement had been reached between both parties on Tuesday.

Mississippi State QB Jaden Rashada has reached a settlement with former Florida head coach Billy Napier, booster Hugh Hathcock and former UF staffer Marcus Castro-Walker, per court documents.



At the heart of the suit was a $13.85M contract that played a role in Rashada flipping… https://t.co/6qL3q8O8Lt pic.twitter.com/6Y34Cccs2V — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) February 18, 2026

Rashada ranked as a top 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He previously announced a commitment to Miami in the summer of 2022, but Florida came forward with the aforementioned offerings and persuaded Rashada to flip his commitment later that fall.

When Florida did not follow through with its offer, Rashada headed for Arizona State instead.

The 6-foot-4, 183-pounder played in just three games for the Sun Devils in 2023 due to injury. In his lone season at Arizona State, Rashada completed 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Rashada entered the NCAA transfer portal in the 2024 offseason and committed to Georgia. He did not see the field that season as Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton stood in front of him in the quarterback room. It was during his time at Georgia that he filed the lawsuit against Florida over the broken NIL promises.

Sacramento State was the third stop for Rashada in his college football journey. Injuries once again sidelined Rashada for much of the season as he only played in six games for the Hornets. He finished 2025 17-of-42 passing for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Rashada finds himself returning to the SEC ranks in the 2026 season, joining Jeff Lebby and Mississippi State for his fourth year of college football. The Bulldogs will replace 2024 and 2025 starter Blake Shapen with sophomore Kamario Taylor, but Rashada's experience at his three previous schools will add depth to the position group.

ASU quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass during a spring practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on April 16, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK