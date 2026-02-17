5 SEC Powerhouses Trending Heavily for 100-Tackle Defender

There is still plenty of time remaining until the 2026 college football season kicks off. With over six months to go and only a few weeks of spring practice to stave off the hunger, recruiting is going to be a big focus for coaches and fans alike.

The spring normally sets up a wild run throughout the summer. Programs and recruits are in evaluation mode, searching for the right fits.

MORE: Two ACC Teams Among College Football Programs Emerging for 42-TD QB

Prospects around the country are already inching towards decisions. The first step for most is scheduling a round of official visits.

Following a standout junior campaign, rising senior and three-star linebacker Joakim Gouda is garnering legitimate interest from five prestigious schools in the SEC.

Trending Linebacker Will Officially Visit Five SEC Schools

Sep 28, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer greet each other before the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-Imagn Images | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

According to Rivals' Hayes Fawcett, Gouda is cutting his recruitment down to five, and all of the programs have something in common; they compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Out of a list of nearly 30 offers, Gouda will ultimately choose between Florida, Texas, Georgia, Auburn, and Alabama. All five schools have been pursuing him since the beginning of the New Year.

Gouda will officially visit each of his finalists. Known dates at this time include summer trips to Gainesville (June 4-6) and Auburn (June 19-21).

Georgia and Alabama both qualified for the College Football Playoff last season, while Texas came up just short of the field. Meanwhile, Florida and Auburn made coaching changes after trending in the wrong direction. The Gators brought in Tulane's Jon Sumrall, and the Tigers hired USF's Alex Golesh.

MORE: College Football Program Reportedly Spending $23 Million to Join New FBS Conference

Auburn was the lone program out of the group to finish outside of the top-20 in the recruiting rankings in the 2026 cycle.

All five have won a National Championship within the last 20 years.

Gouda has earned his opportunity to play major college football with his production at South Paulding High School. During the 2025 campaign, he totaled 100 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble in nine games.

As the season progressed, Gouda showcased his consistency. He totaled at least 12 tackles in all six of his final appearances, including 16 total stops in a 31-28 loss to New Manchester High School on October 3.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound linebacker is regarded as the No. 739 overall prospect, the No. 61 LB, and the No. 82 recruit in Georgia in the 2027 class according to the 247Sports Composite Ratings.

Read more on College Football HQ

• 32-Touchdown QB Announces Commitment to Unexpected College Football Program



• Nation’s No. 3 QB Receives Multiple Notable Power Four Offers After 48-TD Season



• 44-touchdown QB Flips to College Football Playoff Program



• All-Conference College Football QB Denied 7th Season of Eligibility

