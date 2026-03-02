College Football HQ

$13 Million College Football QB Seeking Fresh Start Amid Controversial Career

A quarterback at a Power Four college football program is hoping for a fresh start to his career in 2026 after a turbulent three seasons.
Tucker Harlin
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jacob Manu (top) sacks Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jaden Rashada in the second half of the Territorial Cup
Arizona Wildcats linebacker Jacob Manu (top) sacks Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jaden Rashada in the second half of the Territorial Cup | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The madness of the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle overtook the college football world for nearly two months.

Transfer quarterbacks received the most attention of any position group during the cycle. Several quarterbacks transferred from one Power Four program to another to play on larger stages, while others were just hopeful to get an opportunity at any Power Four program.

Among the latter was former Sacramento State quarterback Jaden Rashada, who committed to Mississippi State. He will have two seasons of eligibility with the Bulldogs, and Mississippi State marks the fourth program Rashada will play for in as many seasons.

A major reason for the instability of Rashada's career originates from his recruitment. The 6-foot-4, 183-pounder ranked as a top 10 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting cycle when he committed to Miami over Florida, LSU and Texas A&M in June of 2022.

However, Florida did not give up in its pursuit of Rashada; the Gators offered him $13.85 million to flip his commitment, which he did in November of 2022.

However, the Gators did not follow through on their promise. As a result, Rashada decommitted from Florida and headed for Arizona State instead. In three games with the Sun Devils, Rashada completed 44 of 82 passes for 485 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 23 yards on 14 carries. He entered the NCAA transfer portal that offseason.

Jaden Rashada ahead of Georgia's 2024 game against Mississippi State.
Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jaden Rashada (10) warms up before a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Georgia landed Rashada out of the portal in the 2024 offseason. Rashada did not see the field in his lone season with the Bulldogs; Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton were both ahead of him in line for the starting job.

It was during his time at Georgia when Rashada sued former Florida head coach Billy Napier and Florida boosters over the reneged NIL package. After nearly two years, the two sides finally reached a settlement in February.

The next stop in Rashada's college football journey came in the FCS ranks at Sacramento State. Rashada's hopeful season as a starter did not go according to plan, as he was benched very early in the year. He finished his lone season with the Hornets 17-of-42 passing for 264 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

With all of this movement in four years, Rashada enters 2026 in desperate need of a clean slate. Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports released a list of 12 college football transfers hoping for fresh starts in 2026, and Rashada was the tenth transfer listed.

"Like (Malachi) Nelson, Rashada has had a tough go since a botched recruitment at Florida. He was benched after only one game at Sacramento State, and now he is taking a chance on himself by transferring to Jeff Lebby's Mississippi State," Jeyarajah wrote. "The Bulldogs return highly-touted underclassman Kamario Taylor, so there's little chance he will see the field."

As Jeyarajah alluded to, the likelihood of Rashada receiving immediate playing time is low given Mississippi State's belief in Kamario Taylor as Blake Shapen's successor. Taylor finished 2025 43-of-77 passing for 629 yards, five touchdowns and an interception.

Jaden Rashada during Arizona State's 2023 game against Arizona.
Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada (5) throws a pass against Arizona during the third quarter at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 25, 2023. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

