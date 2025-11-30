$15 million college football coach reportedly set to be named head coach at major SEC program
The Florida Gators have reportedly secured their next leader following a turbulent regular season. On3 reported on Sunday that the university is set to hire Tulane Green Wave head coach Jon Sumrall to replace Billy Napier. This significant move marks the conclusion of a wide-ranging search that kept the college football world guessing for weeks.
"Florida is finalizing a six-year deal to make Tulane’s Jon Sumrall the head coach at an average of nearly $7.5 million per year, with significant incentives tied to the College Football Playoff. Sumrall is 42-11 in four seasons as a head coach," read a social media post about the hiring from ESPN's Pete Thamel.
University officials turned their full attention to Sumrall after initial discussions with Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin stalled. Kiffin had been identified as a primary target but communication became irregular as he considered other options. Florida leadership quickly pivoted to Sumrall because they felt he was the right fit to revitalize the program.
The 43-year-old Alabama native brings a proven resume to Gainesville that features rapid success in the region. Sumrall has posted a 42-11 overall record across four seasons as an FBS head coach. His ability to win conference titles at previous stops now lands him at one of the most prominent jobs in the Southeastern Conference.
Jon Sumrall Emerges As Top Choice For Gators Leadership
The recruitment process intensified over the weekend as Florida officials looked to finalize an agreement. ESPN insider Pete Thamel identified Sumrall as the leading candidate during the College GameDay broadcast. Reports indicate that the athletic department enlisted former Florida head coach Urban Meyer to speak directly with Sumrall about the vacancy.
The administration reportedly assured the candidate that he would have full autonomy over staffing decisions and program control. Financial terms also played a major role in the negotiations. While the university was reportedly prepared to offer Kiffin a compensation package between $13 million and $15 million, the deal for Sumrall is expected to be different.
Sources suggest his contract will hover around an average annual salary of $10 million with various performance bonuses included. Sumrall has established himself as a winner during his relatively short time as a head coach. He led the Troy Trojans to back-to-back Sun Belt Conference titles and a 23-4 record over two years.
He then moved to Tulane where he has guided the team to a 10-2 record this season. His history in the SEC runs deep. Sumrall played linebacker for the Kentucky Wildcats in the early 2000s before a spinal condition ended his playing career.
He later served on the Kentucky staff under head coach Mark Stoops and spent time as the linebackers coach for Ole Miss. The Gators are seeking stability after firing Napier in October following a disappointing 3-4 start to the year. Napier went 22-23 during his four seasons and struggled mightily against ranked opponents.
He failed to win a single game away from home against ranked teams during his tenure. Sumrall was a popular name in the coaching carousel last year as well. He received interest from the West Virginia Mountaineers and North Carolina Tar Heels before opting to stay in New Orleans. The opportunity to lead a major SEC program proved too difficult to turn down this time around.