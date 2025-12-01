New Florida Coach Jon Sumrall Pokes Fun at Lane Kiffin in Introductory Presser
The Lane Kiffin to LSU saga ended on Sunday as the Ole Miss coach officially accepted the role with the Tigers. But, before the LSU position came to fruition for Kiffin, he was considered for the Florida job.
Instead, the Gators landed Tulane coach Jon Sumrall on Sunday just hours before Kiffin was officially announced as LSU’s coach. It was a big day for Sumrall and Kiffin, so of course, Sumrall had to give his friend and fellow coach a shoutout at his introductory press conference at Florida on Monday.
Sumrall decided to poke fun at the fact that Kiffin was once considered for his role.
“Going through the process of making decisions on jobs this time of year, maybe not ideal in coaching in the season. There’s very few people that you can trust to maybe have that conversation with them about what it’s like to go through this because it’s unique,” Sumrall said. “And I do want to be very direct on one thing... Lane Kiffin and I have been going through the same thing and we’ve talked a lot. We were both in agreement that I was the right man for this job. So, he co-signed on that. Lane is a dear friend, and I have to poke a little fun at him.”
There appears to be no bad blood between Sumrall and Kiffin, despite the fact that they were vying for the same job at one point.
Despite now both being in the SEC, LSU and Florida are not scheduled to play in 2026.