$2.3 million QB urged to declare for 2026 NFL Draft amid uncertainty

The glare of the postseason spotlight can sometimes expose cracks in a prospect's resume just as easily as it can polish a reputation. For one highly touted signal-caller, a disastrous Friday night performance in the College Football Playoff semifinals raised immediate questions about his readiness for the professional level.

He entered the evening with a staggering $2.3 million NIL valuation and a potential top-five selection awaiting him in April, but he left the field battered, benched, and scrutinized after a three-turnover nightmare.

Despite the on-field struggles, industry experts believe the young passer’s stock remains largely insulated by his raw physical tools. A prominent CBS Sports analyst weighed in immediately following the blowout defeat, suggesting that the quarterback should bypass another collegiate season.

The logic rests on the unpredictable nature of the sport, where injury risks and fluctuating draft classes can quickly erode a player’s future earnings. The analyst emphasized that modern NFL front offices prioritize ceiling over current polish, making this the ideal window to capitalize on potential rather than risking it all for another year of development.

This perspective challenges the traditional notion that a poor bowl game performance demands a return to school for redemption. With millions of dollars on the line and scouts enamored with arm talent, the decision to turn pro might be the safest play available.

The sheer uncertainty of staying in school, coupled with the allure of a guaranteed rookie contract, creates a compelling argument for leaving now. The quarterback is young, talented, and undeniably raw, but those traits often spark bidding wars in draft rooms regardless of a single bad night.

The difficult evening for Oregon quarterback Dante Moore culminated in a 56-22 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl. Moore, a 20-year-old standout with exceptional arm talent, struggled mightily against Indiana’s relentless defense.

He finished the game completing 23 of 38 passes for 284 yards, but his night was defined by three critical turnovers, including a pick-six on the opening play. This performance has fueled speculation that the sophomore might return to Eugene to polish his game rather than risking a slide in the 2026 NFL Draft.

However, CBS Sports analyst Ben DiNucci offered a firm rebuttal to that line of thinking during the postgame coverage. DiNucci urged Moore to declare immediately, citing the lack of guarantees in college football.

"I would tell [Dante Moore] to go [to the draft] because nothing in college is guaranteed," DiNucci said. "I hate to say it, but injuries are such a big part of the game, right? You come back all of a sudden, you get hurt, and your draft stock drops. How much higher do you want to go?"

DiNucci noted that while improving draft stock is tempting, the modern NFL prioritizes ceiling over polish.

"I understand, you get picked No. 2, guys are going to want to go No. 1. It is what it is. But for Dante Moore, he's young, he's raw," DiNucci said. "That's so much of what the NFL is nowadays, right? A lot of these scouts, front offices, GMs, they are looking at potential."

The analyst emphasized that Moore's specific physical traits align exactly with what professional franchises are looking for right now.

"You hear the word potential used all the time, and I think Dante Moore in particular. The kid oozes potential, right?" DiNucci said. "He's only 20 years old. He's really young. He has the physical abilities, the raw abilities are there, so it'll be an interesting decision to see what he decides to do."

The loss ended a promising 13-2 campaign for the Ducks, who were unable to match the Hoosiers' firepower. Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza outshone his counterpart, throwing for five touchdowns to secure a spot in the national title game.

While Mendoza’s stock is soaring, Moore faces a crossroads. His $2.3 million NIL valuation from On3 and the rising paydays given to college football quarterbacks make staying in school lucrative, yet DiNucci’s advice highlights the gamble of delaying professional eligibility.

