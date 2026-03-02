Joel Klatt Names No. 1 Offensive Player in 2026 NFL Draft

Joel Klatt recently released his rankings for the top offensive prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Fox Sports analyst placed Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza at the top of his list following a historic season with the Hoosiers.

Mendoza leads Klatt's group of offensive talent that includes Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love and Miami offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa. Rounding out the top five, the rankings also feature playmakers like Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon, highlighting a diverse class of skill-position players.

The evaluation comes as Mendoza prepares to move to the professional level after leading Indiana to a national championship. Klatt’s endorsement adds to the growing momentum for the quarterback as a potential first-overall selection.

Joel Klatt ranked Fernando Mendoza top offensive player in 2026 NFL Draft

Klatt expanded on his rankings during a recent appearance on "The Herd," where he told Colin Cowherd that he is fully committed to Mendoza’s potential. He noted that Mendoza’s ability to control the game from the pocket is his most significant professional trait.

The analyst specifically praised Mendoza’s accuracy and his ability to throw with leverage. Klatt argued that the best quarterbacks avoid 50/50 balls by placing the football where only the receiver can make a play.

This precision has led many talent evaluators to compare Mendoza to Joe Burrow and Matt Ryan. While he is not known for his mobility, his production inside the red zone has been nearly perfect over the last two seasons.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to target Mendoza with the first overall pick. The franchise is looking for a leader with high character and a relentless approach to preparation under new head coach Klint Kubiak.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has also taken notice of the Indiana star. Brady described Mendoza as a mature player with a bright future after watching him lead the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record.

Mendoza recently decided to skip throwing at the NFL Scouting Combine to focus on his upcoming workout in Bloomington. He enters the draft process as the top-ranked quarterback in terms of production and athleticism scores according to recent scouting data.

Thoughts on @joelklatt's Top 10 Offensive Players in the 2026 NFL Draft? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/NpL3iKkLPa — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) March 2, 2026

Other names on Klatt's offensive Big Board include Spencer Fano, Kenyon Sadiq and Jordyn Tyson. Washington’s Vega Ioane and Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson also earned spots in the analyst’s top ten.

Mendoza will showcase his skills for NFL scouts at the Indiana Pro Day on Wednesday, April 1.