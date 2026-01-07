$2.3 million QB urged to return to major college football program amid NFL buzz

The 2026 NFL draft will be held from April 23 to April 25 in the shadows of Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

One primary discussion around every NFL draft involves the franchises seeking quarterbacks each year and which quarterbacks are in the mix as first-round picks.

Years like 2018 and 2021 featured five first-round quarterback selections, while 2022 featured only one (Kenny Pickett).

The Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets are the first two organizations selecting in the 2026 NFL draft, both of which are in need of a quarterback. Other franchises, such as the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins, may also seek new quarterbacks in 2026.

As for the quarterback selections, the two best options that have emerged in the class are Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza of Indiana and Dante Moore of Oregon. Mendoza has emerged as the Raiders' likely choice, while Moore will likely go to the Jets at No. 2.

Even though Moore is projecting very highly, there still remains a possibility that he stays with the Ducks for one more season. Stephen A. Smith advised Moore to remain at Oregon during ESPN's "First Take" on Wednesday.

"I'd go back to college before I play for the Jets. They are a football atrocity. They are awful." 😳@stephenasmith on if Oregon QB Dante Moore should return to the Ducks instead of potentially playing for the Jets 🏈 pic.twitter.com/6YCQT1acmG — First Take (@FirstTake) January 7, 2026

"I'd go back to college before I played for the Jets. They are a football atrocity. They are awful," Smith said. "They are the place to go if you want to sink, if you want to dissipate, if you want to just rot away. If I was a parent, my child wouldn't even go to the draft."

The 6-foot-3, 206-pounder began his career at UCLA with Chip Kelly in 2023. Moore played in nine games for the Bruins, passing for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Kelly left UCLA to take the offensive coordinator role that offseason, and Moore transferred to Oregon.

Moore appeared in a maximum of four games to keep a redshirt with the Ducks in 2024. He completed seven of eight pass attempts for 49 yards and ran six yards, each appearance coming at the end of a blowout game.

The Ducks tabbed Moore as their starting quarterback in 2025. So far, Moore has thrown for 3,280 yards, 28 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for another 184 yards and two touchdowns. He has guided the Ducks to a 13-win season and a pair of College Football Playoff victories over James Madison and Texas Tech.

No. 5 Oregon (13-1, 8-1) will square off against No. 1 Indiana (14-0, 9-0) in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday (7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN). It will be a rematch between the Ducks and Hoosiers, with Indiana prevailing 30-20 in Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11, 2025.