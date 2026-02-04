The 2025 college football season concluded with Indiana's victory over Miami (27-21) in the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Jan. 19.

One of the many remarkable headlines surrounding the Hoosiers' run to the national championship was the play of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While the run launched Mendoza into the national spotlight, he had been far from it to start his college career.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder was a three-star recruit when he committed to Justin Wilcox in California's 2022 class, redshirting his first season with the Golden Bears. He appeared in nine games in 2023, passing for 1,708 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while guiding the Golden Bears to a 6-7 overall record.

Mendoza passed for 3,004 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final season at California. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in the 2025 offseason, committing to Curt Cignetti at Indiana.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) looks downfield as Roman Hemby (1) fakes the handoff during the College Football Playoff National Championship | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Big Ten named Mendoza as its Most Valuable Player and to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2025. In addition to the Heisman Trophy, he received the Walter Camp, Maxwell and Davey O'Brien Awards, AP College Football Player of the Year and unanimous All-America Honors.

He threw for 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 276 yards and seven touchdowns in his lone season with the Hoosiers.

Mendoza is widely regarded as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, which would send him to the Las Vegas Raiders barring a trade. However, not everyone is convinced Mendoza is worthy of that selection come April.

On a recent edition of Speakeasy, a FOX Sports podcast hosted by former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho and 12-year NFL running back LeSean McCoy, McCoy did not believe Mendoza passes the eye test as a future No. 1 overall selection in the NFL draft.

“When I watch [Mendoza], though. When I watch the player. The eye test. I want everyone to hear what I’m saying," McCoy said. "You can always get better. But the eye test? Don’t tell me… he’s the no. 1 pick overall.”

With the No. 1 overall pick, the Raiders are in position to draft a quarterback for the first time since they selected JaMarcus Russell in 2007. If the Raiders were to listen to McCoy and pass up Mendoza for the first overall pick, the next quarterbacks in the 2026 projections would likely include Ty Simpson (Alabama), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) and, pending the answer to his request for another season of college football, Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss).