2,800-Yard College Football QB Predicted to Be the Next Trinidad Chambliss

The 2025 college football season gave us a couple of storylines that may impact the next decade of how fans and analysts alike look at the sport.

With the Indiana Hoosiers going from losingest program in college football history to 16-0 champions thanks to Curt Cignetti's ability to bring in plenty of transfers from his previous stop at James Madison, every coaching cycle will see one program tabbed as the next Indiana. This year's cycle saw Oklahoma State earn that honor, as new head coach Eric Morris brought around 20 players from North Texas to Stillwater.

Another storyline that has changed college football is the success that Trinidad Chambliss had at Ole Miss despite transferring in from Division II Ferris State. Chambliss led the Rebs to a program record 13 wins, and also led the team to the College Football Playoff Semifinal.

Bleacher Report's Brad Sheppard took a whack at predicting who could be the next Chambliss in this year's portal cycle, which is essentially a quarterback making the jump from a lower level to the FBS. Sheppard landed on TCU quarterback and Harvard transfer, Jaden Craig.

"A possibility to be next year's Chambliss is rising senior Jaden Craig, who spent the first part of his career at Harvard, slinging touchdown passes and getting a decent education," wrote Sheppard.

TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Now, the 6'2", 215-pound former Crimson star heads to Fort Worth, Texas, where he will try to post huge numbers for the TCU Horned Frogs in Sonny Dykes' high-octane offense," added Sheppard. "With Josh Hoover off to Indiana, Craig has big cleats to fill.

Craig led the Crimson to a 9-2 record this past season, throwing for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Although they didn't make it out of the first round, Craig also led Harvard to its first ever FCS College Football Playoff appearance.

He will be tasked with replacing one of college football's most experienced quarterbacks, Josh Hoover, who threw for 9,629 yards and 71 touchdown passes during his time in Fort Worth. Hoover has since transferred to Indiana, where he will look to continue the success that Fernando Mendoza had this past season for the Hoosiers.

With better weapons and an offense that will rely heavily on his arm talent, Craig has the chance to burst onto the FBS scene and become a star next year for the Horned Frogs. This past season saw TCU post a 9-4 record for the second straight year, but pressure is still mounting on Sonny Dykes to replicate the College Football Playoff success he had in 2022.

While it may be unfair to place all of this pressure on Craig, he likely knew what he was signing up for when he decided to replace a quarterback as prolific as Hoover.