2025 college football receiving leaders after week 5
College football's Week 5 featured plenty of big players making big plays. The list of receiving leaders continues to feature a handful of "oh sure" guys and a handful of "who's he?" guys. We're tracking receiving yardage in FBS here, and this is the post-Week 5 rundown.
10. Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas (23 catches, 435 yards, 4 TDs)
Henderson, a 6'1" senior from Alabama, jumped on the list with a five catches for 214 yards and two scores performance against Cincinnati. He had a 130 yards, two TD score against Wagner in Week 2, Still, in three years at Alabama, Henderson caught five passes and played special teams. In one week at Kansas, he put up a game to remember.
9. Cade Harris, Air Force (16 catches, 439 yards, 2 TDs)
Harris has played his way onto the list with back-to-back 100 yard games. After going for 177 yards on eight catches against Boise State in Week 4, he managed 116 yards on just three catches against Hawaii. That 27.4 yards per catch total is fourth best in the nation and top among players with as many catches as Harris has.
8. Devin Voisin, South Alabama (32 catches, 457 yards, 4 TDs)
In his seventh college year with the Jaguars, Voisin has been very consistent. The 5'10" target had 94 and 97 yards in the last two weeks. He has topped last year's yardage total and will likely pass his receptions number in USA's next game.
7. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (24 catches, 477 yards, 4 TDs)
Super Mario proved human after three straight games with at least 114 yards and at least one score. Auburn held him to 34 yards on four receptions with no touchdowns in the Aggies' 16-10 win. That probably won't happen to Craver again anytime soon, as the 5'9" Mississippi State transfer has been brilliant for A&M as a sophomore.
6. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (29 catches, 481 yards, 4 TDs)
Hendricks also had a quiet game after leading the nation in yardage coming into Week 5. He had just a single catch, but it was a 25-yard touchdown for the Bobcats. The 6' junior from St. Louis did pass last season's receiving yardage total in the win.
5. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State (39 catches, 483 yards, 7 TDs)
After a quiet game against Baylor in Week 4 had dropped him off the rankings, Tyson returned with a vengence. His eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 win now makes him the only player in college football with at least one receiving touchdown in each game. The 6'2" one-time Colorado Buffalo is picking up where he left off in last season's All-American performance. He's a future pro in the making.
4. Skyler Bell, UConn (42 catches, 499 yards, 4 TDs)
Bell dropped from second to fourth on a sleepy game against Buffalo. Six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown presented a season-low in yardage for the former Wisconsin wideout. He'll likely bounce back strong.
3. Danny Scudero, San Jose State (33 catches, 514 yards, 3 TDs)
The 5'9" Scudero didn't make headlines when he transferred in from Sacramento State. He makes them with his play, as he put up 11 catches for 135 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a one-point loss at Stanford. He already has three 130+ yard games on the season, and bear in mind SJSU has only played four games, making Scudero one of three players on this list (Craver and Harris are the others) who hasn't yet played five games.
2. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (31 catches, 531 yards, 7 TDs)
His number on Saturday were impressive-- six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown in an overtime win at Mississippi State. More impressive was the 4th down conversion he caught from Joey Aguilar with Tennessee clinging to life. Brazzell might be the SEC's Most Improved Player and the 6'5" athlete is writing his NFL ticket each week.
1. Makai Lemon, USC (35 catches, 589 yards, 5 TDs)
Even in defeat, Makai Lemon put on a show to remember. He finished with 11 receptions for 151 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a hard-fought 34-32 loss to Illinois. This marks three games with 125+ yards for Lemon, who is carrying the Trojan offense after some major off-season portal losses at receiver. Had Illinois' last-second field goal missed, Lemon might be getting some Heisman hype this week.