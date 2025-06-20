Best Paris Saint-Germain Players of All Time: Ranking the Top 10
Paris Saint-Germain were finally crowned European champions for the first time in their relatively short history in 2025, thrashing Inter Milan 5-0 in a dominant UEFA Champions League final performance.
And while every player involved in that historic achievement will rightly go down in club folklore, there are others from years past who are just as revered by PSG fans—and arguably just as talented—even if they never got their hands on European football's ultimate prize.
With that in mind, we’ve ranked the 10 greatest PSG players of all time, based on their skill, achievements, and lasting impact at the Parc des Princes.
(Sorry, Lionel Messi. You may be the greatest soccer player of all time, but you didn’t quite make the cut this time.)
10. Ronaldinho
On pure talent alone, Ronaldinho might sit at the very top of this list.
A true magician with the ball at his feet, ‘Dinho dazzled fans and tormented defenders with his elastic dribbling, outrageous vision, and that trademark smile. He played the game with a sense of joy few players have ever matched—always one, two, or five steps ahead of everyone else on the pitch.
In truth, though, PSG fans only caught a glimpse of his genius. During his two seasons in the French capital (2001–2003), the Brazilian scored 25 goals in 77 appearances. But more than the numbers, it was his style—his creativity, audacity, and swagger—that made him an instant fan favourite at the Parc des Princes.
His performances were so electrifying that Barcelona came calling in 2003. There, he would become a global icon and Ballon d'Or winner. But it was in Paris that Ronaldinho truly began his ascent to footballing immortality.
9. Dominique Rocheteau
Though his name might not ring out among the younger generation of PSG fans, Dominique Rocheteau was one of the club’s first true stars.
Sixth on PSG’s all-time scoring list with 100 goals in seven seasons (1980–1987), the elegant winger played a crucial role in helping the Parisians claim their first major trophies.
Rocheteau guided PSG to back-to-back Coupe de France triumphs in 1981–82 and 1982–83, famously scoring a dramatic extra-time equaliser in the first final against a star-studded Saint-Étienne side led by Michel Platini, before calmly converting in the penalty shootout. Two years later, he netted 19 goals in Ligue 1—finishing as the division’s second-top scorer—as PSG secured their first-ever league title in 1985–86.
A trailblazer for the club and one of its earliest legends, Rocheteau helped lay the foundation for everything PSG would become.
8. Achraf Hakimi
Is it too soon to call Achraf Hakimi one of the best right-backs in world soccer history? He may only be 26, but we certainly don’t think so.
Hakimi has already delivered at some of the biggest clubs on the planet—Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, and, of course, PSG—where he has firmly cemented his place as one of the club’s all-time greats (at least in our eyes).
In four seasons at PSG, the Moroccan has racked up 168 appearances, consistently delivering top-class performances. Often wearing the captain’s armband, he’s scored 23 goals and provided 35 assists—an astonishing return for a full-back. His trophy haul includes four Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups, and, most memorably, a historic UEFA Champions League triumph in which he opened the scoring in the final.
Hakimi is the modern-day Cafu—blistering pace, relentless energy, elite technique—and with years still ahead of him, he may even surpass the Brazilian’s legendary legacy, especially if he can guide Morocco to unprecedented international glory.
7. Pauleta
In the eyes of PSG fans, there are few—if any—players who come close to Pauleta, who played for the club between 2003 and 2008, just before the Qatari takeover. In that time, he scored an impressive 109 goals in 212 games.
"When Paris wasn’t at its best, Pauleta was there to score and give us some joy," one PSG fan told GOAT when asked who their favourite-ever player was.
French Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly shares the same sentiment, telling the MailOnline: "It's tough, but if I need to pick one out, it will be Pauleta. I looked up to him when I was a kid. I played football from when I was five until I was 11 and Pauleta was very iconic."
An ambidextrous striker with clinical finishing, aerial prowess, and an uncanny ability to convert even half-chances, Pauleta may not have had the global star power or overflowing trophy cabinet of some others on this list—but his impact in Paris is undeniable. He was the beating heart of the team during a difficult era and remains a true cult hero at the Parc des Princes.
6. Raí
Few footballing families can ever claim to be more prestigious than the Vieiras (the Brazilian, not the French kind), who have produced two of the most gifted No. 10s in the history of the sport.
First, there was Sócrates—the soccer philosopher—who combined intelligence and grace to light up his home country, aside from a brief spell with Fiorentina in Italy and, bizarrely, one game in England for Garforth Town. He starred for Botafogo, Corinthians, Flamengo, and Santos, becoming a true icon of Brazilian soccer.
Then came Rai, similar in style to Sócrates but with added muscle, who stepped out of his brother's shadow to forge his own, arguably greater path in Europe with PSG. During five seasons at the Parc des Princes, Rai scored 74 goals, won seven major titles—including Ligue 1 and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup—and dazzled crowds with his devastating hybrid of skill and substance.
While at PSG, Rai also played a vital role in helping Brazil win the 1994 World Cup—an achievement that eluded Sócrates, despite his brilliance and influence.
5. Zlatan Ibrahimović
Thanks to his arrogant demeanor, on-pitch wizardry, habit of speaking about himself in the third person, and frequent self-declaration as a god, Zlatan Ibrahimović has always been a polarising figure—even among fans of the teams he played for.
Love him or loathe him, there’s no denying his talent, impact, and legacy—nowhere more so than at PSG.
Before the Mbappés, Neymars, and Messis of the world, there was Zlatan: the de facto leader of a revamped PSG under the multi-billion dollar reign of Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. His performances up front transformed the club into a powerhouse on the pitch and a global sensation off it.
During his four seasons at the Parc des Princes, Zlatan scored a remarkable 156 goals in 180 appearances—many of them spectacular, acrobatic, or thunderous long-range efforts—becoming PSG’s all-time leading scorer at the time. His dominance helped deliver four consecutive Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France trophies, and two Coupe de la Ligue wins.
When he left in 2016, he declared: “I came like a king, left like a legend.” Slightly stomach-churning, perhaps—but undeniably accurate. Zlatan didn’t just play for PSG; he defined an entire chapter of its modern history and redefined what it meant to be a club legend.
4. Neymar Jr.
Like Ibrahimović, Neymar divided opinion. Not necessarily because he was arrogant, but due to his theatrical tumbles, his habit of picking up injuries right before key Champions League ties—or, as many noticed, suspiciously close to his sister’s birthday in March.
But much like Ronaldinho, Neymar is without question one of, if not the, most naturally gifted players to ever wear a PSG shirt
Aside from perhaps 'Dinho, nobody has lit up the Parc des Princes quite like Neymar. Gliding past defenders with ease, dazzling crowds with rainbow flicks and elasticos, he was a constant highlight reel. Despite spending much of his time out wide or just behind the striker, Neymar recorded an astonishing 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances.
Every time he played, you could count on him being involved in a goal—and at least once per match, leaving jaws on the floor and fans on their feet.
Still, due to his well-documented injury record, the world-record $242 million price tag, and the towering expectations following his Barcelona spell, there’s always been an undercurrent of “what if?” around Neymar’s time in Paris.
But the truth is, his output—13 major trophies, consistent brilliance when fit, and moments of unplayable magic—suggest he more than delivered. And if he didn’t quite reach his ceiling at PSG, well, that only makes his talent even more terrifying to consider.
3. Marco Verratti
If anyone knows a good midfielder when they see one, it’s Pep Guardiola. This is the man who helped create arguably the greatest midfield trio of all time—Xavi, Andrés Iniesta, and Sergio Busquets—at Barcelona. He also transformed Philipp Lahm from a right-back into a world-class central midfielder, unleashed the full powers of Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City, and turned Rodri into a Ballon d’Or winner.
So when he waxes lyrical about a midfielder, you know they must be something special—and that was certainly the case with Marco Verratti. After Guardiola’s City side were beaten by PSG in the Champions League in 2021, he raved about the Italian maestro.
“I’m in love!” he declared. “He’s an exceptional player because he is under pressure and has the calm to take one extra touch—and in that moment, he creates extra passes behind our midfield players.”
Those magical, often-overlooked talents defined a glittering decade at the Parc des Princes, where Verratti won a then-record nine Ligue 1 titles, 21 major honours, and made over 400 appearances. Clever, tenacious, and endlessly consistent, he was a class above in the heart of midfield—unmatched in his role by anyone else in PSG’s history.
Your move, João Neves.
2. Marquinhos
As a central defender, Marquinhos doesn’t have the flair of Ronaldinho or Neymar, the goalscoring prowess of Pauleta or Ibrahimović, or the blistering pace of Hakimi—but what he does have might just be more important than all of that.
Captain Fantastic, Marquinhos is the kind of leader every team dreams of: relentless in his marshalling of the back line, unwavering in commitment to the cause (and the tackle), a constant threat at set pieces, and—above all—an example for teammates, bench players, and future stars to follow.
Now with a record 10 Ligue 1 titles, 24 other major honours (including a long-awaited Champions League), Marquinhos is not only PSG’s most decorated player—he’s also its most capped, and without question, one of the greatest to ever wear the shirt.
In words that perfectly capture his importance to the club and his irreplaceable leadership, Marquinhos reflected after finally lifting the Champions League trophy: "I started crying even before the end of the game. I thought about all those years that we have spent, I have spent here. I'm very happy, very satisfied. I think about all the players, all the legends who have been here before me and who have helped this club grow. We managed to do it, and I'm also happy for those great players who deserve it too."
A legacy built on loyalty, grit, and greatness—Marquinhos will forever be a pillar of PSG history.
1. Kylian Mbappé
What makes Kylian Mbappé the greatest player in PSG history?
Is it the fact he's the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, with 256 goals in just over 300 appearances? Possibly. Is it the 15 major trophies he helped deliver to the Parc des Princes? Certainly, that helps. Or is it simply that he’s the most electrifying forward the club—perhaps even French football—has ever seen? Absolutely.
A once-in-a-generation mix of pace, grace, and devastating finesse—few in the history of the game have been as clinical, consistent, or downright terrifying in the final third as Mbappé.
A PSG legend through and through, his exploits in Paris will echo for decades, even if the elusive Champions League title slipped through his grasp. As for his legacy, it now continues at Real Madrid, where he’s already shattering records, tormenting defenders, and leaving commentators grasping for superlatives.
By the time he hangs up his boots, Mbappé may not only be PSG’s greatest-ever player—but France’s, Real Madrid’s, and, perhaps, the greatest pure forward the sport has ever seen.