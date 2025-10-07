2025 college football receiving leaders after week 6
College football's Week 6 included plenty of upsets. But one upset that probably isn't getting enough attention is the rise of San Jose State receiver Danny Scudero, who is leading the nation in receiving. Scudero is at the top of the list, but several more famous players are also on the list below him. Here's the nation's ten most prolific receivers after Week 6.
10. Devin Voisin, South Alabama (37 catches, 501 yards, 4 TDs)
Voisin exemplifies another college football trend. He's in his seventh season of college football. He had just five catches for 44 yards in Week 6 against Troy, but has still earned his spot in the top 10.
9. Chris Bell, Louisville (35 catches, 502 yards, 4 TDs)
Bell had a phenomenal Week 6, catching 12 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Louisville's loss to Virginia. With 22 catches for 305 yards in the last two games, Bell is one of the hottest receivers in football.
8. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee (31 catches, 531 yards, 7 TDs)
Brazzell was off in Week 6 and thus slid down the list. The 6'5" athlete already has put up a trio of 100+ yard games on the season to date.
7. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (30 catches, 557 yards, 4 TDs)
Craver made six grabs for 80 yards in A&M's 31-9 win over Mississippi State. That's two straight sub-100 yard games after a trio of 100+ yard performances to open the season.
6. Skyler Bell, UConn (48 catches, 562 yards, 6 TDs)
Bell is tied for first in the nation in receptions. He had six catches for 63 yards and a pair of scores in a win over FIU in Week 6. He was second nationally in yardage after Week 4, but has had a couple of subpar games on that front.
5. Hank Beatty, Illinois (32 catches, 569 yards, 2 TDs)
Beatty has had an amazing season, already bypassing his totals from three previous seasons at Illinois. Last week, he had five catches for 186 yards and a touchdown. That's his third 100+ yard game of the young season.
4. Trent Walker, Oregon State (43 catches, 584 yards, 0 TDs)
Walker had 81 catches for 901 yards a year ago for OSU, so this didn't come out of nowhere. That said, 13 catches for 179 yards against Appalachian State was an astonishing Week 6 performance.
3. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (37 catches, 585 yards, 4 TDs)
After a down performance in Week 5, Hendricks got hot again with eight catches for 104 yards. That was his fourth 100+ yard game of the season,
2, Makai Lemon, USC (35 catches, 589 yards, 5 TDs)
USC was off in Week 6, so Lemon slid from first to second. He still has a pair of 150 yard games on the year and remains one of the most electric pass catchers in the nation. His last game was 11 catches for 151 yards against Illinois.
1. Danny Scudero, San Jose State (40 catches, 665 yards, 4 TDs)
He's a 5'9" transfer from Sacramento State. He also now has four 130+ yard games of his team's five matchups. All he does is make catches.