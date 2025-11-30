Coaches Poll top 25: Georgia rises, Michigan falls in new college football rankings
The best and second-best teams in the country did their job by beating up on their rivals, but the third-ranked team came out the wrong end of a late upset, forcing voters into a dilemma on how to sort the better half of the Coaches Poll top 25 college football rankings coming out of Rivalry Week.
Undefeated no more, Texas A&M tumbled from the No. 3 position, allowing Georgia to not only move into that slot, but also clinch a place in the SEC Championship Game against Alabama in a rematch of the only game the Bulldogs lost this season.
Where does that leave everything in the updated Top 25 college football rankings? Let’s take a look at what teams moved up, and down, and who stayed put, in Week 15, according to the coaches’ vote.
Coaches Poll top 25 rankings for Championship Week
First-place votes in parentheses
- Ohio State (63)
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Ole Miss
- Texas Tech
- Texas A&M
- Oklahoma
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- BYU
- Vanderbilt
- Miami
- Texas
- Utah
- Virginia
- USC
- Michigan
- James Madison
- North Texas
- Tulane
- Arizona
- Georgia Tech
- Tennessee
- Navy
Coaches Poll biggest movers
Georgia (Up 1). As expected, the Bulldogs moved into the No. 3 slot after beating Georgia Tech and following the Texas A&M loss.
Texas A&M (Down 4). All the Aggies had to do was beat a three-loss Texas and they would be undefeated and play for the SEC title, but the Longhorns had other ideas, and now A&M has to wait through Championship Saturday to hear its playoff seeding.
Texas (Up 2). A slow start for Arch Manning, but the Longhorn quarterback led a second-half comeback to take down the perfect Aggies and end the regular season on a high note.
Tennessee (Down 6). A 21-point loss at home against rival Vanderbilt had the coaches thinking less of the Volunteers, who fell by the largest margin of any team in the rankings this week.
Arizona (Up 9). Unranked a week ago, the Wildcats burst into the top 25 after taking out reigning Big 12 champion Arizona State.
Michigan (Down 3). Not enough offense to match up with the Buckeyes in The Game, losing out on any lingering shot at the College Football Playoff.
Teams that dropped out
Pittsburgh (24). Just a week after the Panthers got into the Coaches Poll rankings following a big win over Georgia Tech, they dropped back out after a big loss to Miami.
SMU (25). The one-time ACC title hopefuls fell behind, came back, lost a lead, and then missed a field goal in a costly loss on the road against Cal to fall to 8-4.
Other teams receiving votes
These teams got votes from the coaches, but not enough to be included in the rankings this week
Iowa 85; Houston 73; Missouri 52; SMU 28; Washington 18; UNLV 17; Pittsburgh 15; South Florida 12; Illinois 9; Louisville 6; Connecticut 6; TCU 5; Penn State 5; Old Dominion 2; New Mexico 2; Arizona State 2; San Diego State 1.