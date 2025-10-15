2025 college football receiving leaders after week 7
After seven weeks of college football, the nation's top receivers continue to pile up big plays. Nobody has piled up more than unknown San Jose State target Danny Scudero, who is the nation's most prolific receiver. Here's a rundown on the top 10 pass catchers of 2025.
10. Eric McAlister, TCU (21 receptions, 541 yards, 7 TDs)
A big play threat both at Boise State and then TCU, McAlister jumped on to this list with a four catches, 156 yards, two TD game against Kansas State in Week 7. His 25.8 yards per catch is the most of any player with 18 or more receptions.
9. Camden Brown, Georgia Southern (32 receptions, 550 yards, 6 TDs)
Brown caught 26 passes in three years at Auburn, but has already eclipsed that at GSU. He had 12 catches for 158 yards and a score in a loss to Southern Miss in Week 7.
8. Jordan Napier, San Diego State (37 receptions, 552 yards, 2 TDs)
After a solid season a year ago, Napier has a trio of 100+ yard games this year, including five catches for 110 yards aginst Nevada in Week 7. The 6'2" target is versatile and talented.
7. Skyler Bell, UConn (48 receptions, 562 yards, 6 TDs)
Bell was off in Week 7, but remains on this list off three 100+ yard games on the year. He should soon pass his 50 catches for 860 yards in 2024.
6. Chase Hendricks, Ohio (37 receptions, 585 yards, 4 TDs)
Hendricks was off in Week 7, but already has four 100+ yard games on the year. He should eclipse his 2024 total of 40 catches in Week 8.
5. Trent Walker, Oregon State (45 receptions, 598 yards, 0 TDs)
Walker had just two catches for 14 yards last week against Wake Forest. He had another game earlier with no catches, but has also had three 100+ yard efforts. He's the only player in the top 44 in receiving yards without a touchdown catch.
4. Hank Beatty, Illinois (39 receptions, 617 yards, 2 TDs)
Beatty is an example of patience yielding performance. His 2025 stats have already outshined his other three seasons combined. Beatty had just 7 receptions for 48 yards against Ohio State.
3. Mario Craver, Texas A&M (32 receptions, 634 yards, 4 TDs)
Craver had just two catches against Florida but managed to still rack up 77 yards. He hasn't returned to the 100+ yard performances he put up in each of the Aggies' first three games.
2. Makai Lemon, USC (44 receptions, 682 yards, 6 TDs)
Lemon remains second nationally after a nine catch, 93 yard game against Michigan. He has had 90 or more yards in five of his first six games of the season. Lemon's rise with the Trojans has marked him as the most consistent power conference receiver in the nation.
1. Danny Scudero, San Jose State (50 receptions, 845 yards, 8 TDs)
Scudero remains well ahead of the rest of the crowd in the receiving race. His 10 catch, 180 yards, 4 TD game against Wyoming in Week 7 is almost just another day at the office. It was his fifth 130+ yard effort and he has at least six catches in each game.