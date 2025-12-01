$110 million college football coach climbed among favorites to be named Penn State HC
The college football coaching carousel is starting to slow down, but Penn State is still searching for James Franklin's replacement. Franklin already found a new home at Virginia Tech, but his former team is still looking for a new head coach.
The latest college football odds indicate a prominent Big Ten coach is in the mix at Penn State. Meanwhile, James Madison's Bob Chesney and BYU's Kalani Sitake are the current favorites to be named the next Penn State coach.
Kalshi gives Sitake a 30% chance to land the Penn State job with Chesney's odds listed at 25%. Among the additional favorites is a surprise name: USC's Lincoln Riley.
Early Monday, the USC coach had a 10% chance to be headed to Penn State, but this number had been as high as 23% in recent days. At the time this story was published, Riley's odds dropped dramatically to 3%.
Tennessee's Josh Heupel sits at 12% while former Giants coach Brian Daboll is listed at 14%.
Let's dive into the latest news and rumors on Penn State's coaching search.
USC HC Lincoln Riley's odds to be named the new Penn State coach has had wild swings
Back in 2022, Riley signed a 10-year, $110 million contract at USC. Riley has been linked to several of the recent college football vacancies, but the USC coach has attempted to quiet the noise.
"Yeah, like I said before, I'm right where I'm supposed to be," Riley said of the coaching rumors, per USC Trojans on SI's Cory Pappas. "I think nothing other than what we're building literally. I love being here and yeah, that's really the end of it.”
Penn State has missed out on several top candidates including Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule
It has been a challenging coaching search for Penn State. The Nittany Lions were initially linked to Indiana's Curt Cignetti and Nebraska's Matt Rhule. Both coaches signed contract extensions with their current schools amid the coaching carousel rumors.
"Among the names that continue to be mentioned by industry sources are Georgia Tech’s Brent Key, Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, Vanderbilt’s Clark Lea and Louisville’s Jeff Brohm," On3's Pete Nakos wrote on Nov. 16. "At the offensive coordinator level, the two names to watch are Ohio State’s Brian Hartline and Oregon’s Will Stein."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.