2025 college football rushing leaders after Week 6
College football's ground attacks continued to be productive in Week 6. That said, the rushing star of the season didn't even play in Week 6, but still maintained his top rushing spot. Missouri's Ahmad Hardy is setting the place, but here are the likely and unlike stars behind him on the current rushing list.
10. Waymond Jordan, USC (77 rushes, 537 yards, 5 TDs)
Jordan was off in Week 6 as well and maintained a spot on the top rushing list. The JUCO product had 94 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in his most recent action, facing Illinois in Week 5.
9. Dominic Richardson, Tulsa (112 rushes, 538 yards, 2 TDs)
The well-travelled Richardson has made it through stints at Oklahoma State and Baylor. He's five yards short of his previous best year and his 112 carries ties for the most in the nation. Oddly, Richardson had 14 carries for 48 yards in each of his last two games.
8. Bryson Washington, Baylor (102 rushes, 557 yards, 5 TDs)
Washington is the rare established star on this list, coming off a 1,000 yard season a year ago. He has just nine carries last week, gaining 65 yards against Kansas State.
7. Rashod Dubinion, Appalachian State (107 rushes, 611 yards, 3 TDs)
Dubinion has found stardom after leaving Arkansas. He had 98 yards last week and has picked up at least 95 yards in each game so far in 2025.
6. Cam Cook, Jacksonville State (111 rushes, 614 yards, 5 TDs)
Cook was off in Week 6, but still is just one carry of the national lead in rushing attempts. He has topped 120 yards three times this year, but had just 77 yards against Southern Miss in Week 5, which was his last appearance.
5. Cam Edwards, UConn (101 rushes, 637 yards, 7 TDs)
Edwards picked up 80 yards and a touchdown against FIU in Week 6. That production enabled him to remain in fifth place on the rushing list, as Edwards is working toward the 830 yards he produced in 2024.
4. Justice Haynes, Michigan (85 rushes, 654 yards, 8 TDs)
Haynes racked up 117 yards and a pair of scores on 19 carries against Wisconsin. That 19 carries ties his season high, but the Alabama transfer has rushed for at least 104 yards in each game and has also scored at least one touchdown in each appearance.
3. Robert Henry, Jr., Texas-San Antonio (80 rushes, 666 yards, 7 TDs)
After four straight games of at least 144 yards to open the season, Henry proved human in Week 6, gaining just 42 yards on 12 carries against Temple. His 8.33 yards per carry is still absolutely stunning.
2. Hollywood Smothers, NC State (100 rushes, 693 yards, 5 TDs)
Smothers is one of four players on this list who has played in six games already (the others are Edwards, Washington, and Richardson). In a scary-efficient performance, Smothers, who started his career at Oklahoma, gained 123 yards against Campbell in Week 6-- on just four carries. That's his fourth game already with 123 or more yards.
1. Ahmad Hardy, Missouri (103 rushes, 730 yards, 9 TDs)
Hardy was off in Week 6, but has been one of the top surprises in college football. Hyped as a potential Heisman contender, Hardy has led Mizzou to a 5-0 start and has topped 100 yards and scored a touchdown in each game.