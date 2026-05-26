2026 College Football Season Features 5 Mind-Blowing Stats Fans Can't Ignore

The numbers that define a college football season rarely arrive in August with the preseason polls. They reveal themselves slowly, through streaks and records and patterns that emerge once enough data piles up.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports recently dug into 26 mind-blowing stats heading into the 2026 season, and several of them are legitimately hard to process, whether it is impressive or unbelievable.

Some reframe how we think about the sport's best coaches and programs. Others signal where the sport is structurally heading, whether fans are ready to accept it or not.

Here are five of the most intriguing data points cited in Crawford's piece and what they are telling us before a single 2026 snap is played.

Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into the sport's most reliable pipeline

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has now coached 10 seasons in Athens and owns more first-round NFL picks (21) than career losses (20).

That gap, one single defeat separating those two totals, is improbable and revelatory. Most programs would celebrate a decade of stability, and as a Virginia Tech alum struggling since the Frank Beamer era ended, I'm willing to give up my firstborn for a 10-win season at this point.

Smart has turned his tenure at the school into a talent factory that, by some measures, has outpaced what Nick Saban built at Alabama at the same stage.

Notre Dame's chip on its shoulder is backed by the numbers

Leonard Moore put it plainly this spring: "We're on a revenge tour."

The Notre Dame cornerback was referencing the 2025 season, when the Irish won 10 straight games after an 0-2 start, only to watch the playoff committee send Miami to the field instead.

Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore and the Irish are looking to make waves in 2026 after a disappointing end to their 2025 campaign. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Quarterback CJ Carr told On3's Chris Low, "It just fueled our fight to start it all over again and run it back. We're not going to leave it in anybody else's hands this year."

The kicker is that the roster backs up the motivation. Notre Dame leads every FBS program in returning production heading into fall. The Irish open the season Sept. 6 at Lambeau Field against Wisconsin.

The preseason No. 1 poll might be the sport's most overrated distinction

Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame are all positioning for the top spot in August's AP Poll, and history says whichever program gets there should brace for disappointment.

Just one preseason No. 1 has won the national championship since 2005. Saban's 2017 Alabama team remains the only squad to pull it off across two decades of college football.

Texas held that position entering 2025 and finished the season ranked 12th. The poll rewards reputation, and reputation tends to age poorly once October arrives.

A new system could complicate the math for Julian Sayin

Julian Sayin set a Big Ten record in completion percentage last season and ranked third in FBS history in that category, but fell just short of the all-time NCAA mark after a difficult CFP outing against Miami.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin is in pursuit of an all-time efficiency record. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What makes 2026 genuinely uncertain is the arrival of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith from the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose RPO-heavy, tight end-centric system demands a quarterback who can threaten with his legs.

Sayin wasn't a factor in the run game last season, and one Ohio State beat writer noted bluntly that if Sayin "can't develop more as a runner, Arthur Smith's offense might not work."

The transfer portal has functionally rewritten the Heisman Trophy

The last four Heisman winners transferred at some point before winning the award: Fernando Mendoza at Indiana, Travis Hunter at Colorado, Jayden Daniels at LSU and Caleb Williams at USC.

The last winner who spent his entire career at one school was Bryce Young at Alabama in 2021.

Notre Dame's CJ Carr is one of the early 2026 Heisman odds leaders, but he is not a transfer, which would actually make him a statistical outlier with a win. The Heisman is the sport's most visible vote in favor of the portal era.