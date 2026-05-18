Top 5 College Football Teams With the Most Complete Rosters in 2026

CBS Sports rolled out its rankings of college football's 10 most complete rosters this week, and the top of the board reads like a preseason national championship bracket. Brad Crawford's evaluation, published following the conclusion of spring practice across the country, weighed returning production, transfer portal hauls and recent signing class talent across projected two-deeps.

Texas claimed the No. 1 spot, with Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame rounding out the top five.

What separates this group from the rest of the field is depth at premium positions and balance across both lines of scrimmage. Each of these programs entered spring camp with multiple projected NFL draft picks at quarterback, receiver, offensive line and defensive front.

Georgia, Oregon and Notre Dame fill out the top five

Georgia checked in at No. 3 behind a tight end room that may be the best of the Kirby Smart era. Lawson Luckie, Elyiss Williams and redshirt freshman Ethan Barbour all earned snaps during the final spring scrimmage, and Georgia's portal additions of safeties Khalil Barnes (Clemson) and Ja'Marley Riddle (East Carolina) addressed the secondary's biggest need.

According to Dawgnation, Georgia brought in just eight transfers, the fewest in the SEC, but ranked sixth nationally based on average player rating. That quality-over-quantity approach is by design.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs will once again carry high expectations into the 2026 season. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Oregon followed at No. 4 on the strength of a defensive front led by Matayo Uiagaleleli and A'Mauri Washington. Dante Moore returning for another year was the offseason's defining decision in Eugene.

"It's iron sharpens iron," Moore said after the spring game. "We'll get better for sure and get everything ready for the season coming up."

Notre Dame slotted fifth, with a secondary featuring Leonard Moore and Christian Gray that may be the best in the country. Moore is ranked No. 1 in my best returning cornerbacks across college football.

Texas and Ohio State headline at No. 1 and No. 2

Texas earned the top ranking despite losing six starters in the 2026 NFL Draft, a testament to the depth Steve Sarkisian has built over five recruiting cycles. Arch Manning enters the season as the Heisman Trophy frontrunner, and the addition of Auburn transfer Cam Coleman gives the Longhorns four legitimate receiving options alongside Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V.

Texas also pairs multiple projected first-round offensive linemen with edge rusher Colin Simmons, who could lead the nation in havoc plays. Recruiting momentum continues to build in Austin, where the Longhorns hold the No. 8 class in the 2027 cycle per 247Sports following the recent commitment of Mississippi edge Derwin Fields.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) will look to carry forward the momentum the Longhorns built in the second half of the 2025 season. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ohio State settled at No. 2 with a roster that returns Heisman finalist Julian Sayin, who ranks No. 1 in my top returning quarterbacks list, and wideout Jeremiah Smith, also my top returning wideout. Crawford noted that the Buckeyes lost seven starters in the first two rounds of the NFL Draft, including four of the top 11 selections, but reloaded through both the portal and high school recruiting.

The Buckeyes own the early lead in the 2027 cycle as well, with 247Sports placing the class inside the national top four behind five-star wide receiver Jamier Brown, edge rusher DJ Jacobs and quarterback Brady Edmunds. Five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr. also impressed during the spring game and could crack the starting lineup as a true freshman.

These two programs meet in Week 2 with national championship implications already attached. Texas hosts Ohio State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.