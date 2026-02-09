297-win head coach viewed as prime candidate in college football coaching carousel

The 2025-2026 college football coaching carousel was a cycle that saw unprecedented numbers of coaching changes across the sport. Beginning in late September and ending in late December, nearly 20 different Power Four programs parted ways with a sitting head coach.

The amount of turnover in the latest coaching carousel figures to lead to a quieter cycle in the next offseason. However, there are still programs approaching tipping points with their current head coaches as the 2026 season draws near.

Brad Crawford of CBS Sports released a list of 25 names to watch before the 2026-2027 college football carousel starts. One name on Crawford's list is former Notre Dame and LSU head coach Brian Kelly, who was one of the many coaches fired in the last carousel.

"Kelly's lawsuit against LSU makes it clear he's ready to get back on the sideline after he claimed the Tigers 'made it nearly impossible' for him to get another job last cycle following his firing," Crawford wrote. "Kelly won 29 games his first three seasons at LSU before a 5-3 start cost him his job due to exceedingly high expectations after signing a top-rated portal class."

Prior to his firing from LSU, Kelly had worked as a head coach for 35 consecutive seasons. He began his head coaching journey at Grand Valley State in 1991 and never experienced a losing season in 13 years with the Lakers, winning Division II national championships in 2002 and 2003.

Kelly took the head coaching vacancy left by Mike DeBord at Central Michigan in the 2004 offseason. The Chippewas gradually improved in Kelly's three seasons in Mount Pleasant, jumping from 4-7 in 2004, to 6-5 in 2005, and to 9-4 and a Motor City Bowl in 2006.

Cincinnati hired Kelly as its replacement for the Michigan State-bound Mark Dantonio in the 2007 offseason. The Bearcats won no fewer than 10 games in any of Kelly's three seasons on the job, including a 12-0 regular season in 2009.

After three years at Cincinnati, Kelly replaced Charlie Weis at Notre Dame in the 2010 offseason. Seven of Kelly's 12 seasons at Notre Dame saw the Fighting Irish win 10 or more games. Some highlights included a trip to the 2012-2013 BCS National championship game and an appearance in both the 2018-2019 and 2020-2021 College Football Playoffs.

Kelly replaced the outgoing Ed Orgeron at LSU in the 2022 offseason. In his first two seasons, the Tigers fielded one of the most prolific offenses in college football with Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels at quarterback. However, defensive issues kept the Tigers out of College Football Playoff contention.

The struggles shifted away from the defense to the offense in Kelly's final season and a half in Baton Rouge. These issues reached their tipping point in October during LSU's home loss to Texas A&M (49-25), resulting in Kelly's termination the following day. LSU did not score more than 25 points in any regular-season game against an FBS foe in 2025.