$3.1 million QB named top impact player after transferring to major college football program

The dust has settled from the 2026 NCAA transfer portal cycle in college football. Beginning in the week after the regular season, thousands of players from all corners of college football decided to enter the portal.

The portal was open for a two-week period that lasted from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16. The majority of the portal entrants found their next school within that window, but some were still committing in the weeks following its closure.

Now that programs have put the finishing touches on their 2026 transfer portal classes, the media is reflecting on the activity that took place from early December into late January. This includes the ranking of classes assembled by Power Four teams and analysis of the best individual transfers in the cycle.

Pete Nakos of On3 created a list of the most impactful transfers on each of On3's way-too-early top 25 teams for the 2026 season on Monday. Nakos named former Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby as the most impactful transfer acquired by Texas Tech in the 2026 portal cycle.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) throws the ball during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Despite taking a visit to LSU following his trip to Lubbock, Sorsby picked the Red Raiders and gives them a three-year starter who will elevate the offense," Nakos wrote. "The Red Raiders did plenty of work revamping their defensive line, but the hope is the play of Sorsby will help them advance in the CFP."

Texas Tech will be the third college football program Sorsby will play for in five seasons. He began his college football career under Tom Allen at Indiana in 2022, completing three of six pass attempts for eight yards and an interception in a loss to Penn State.

Sorsby played in 10 games in his final season with the Hoosiers. In total, he threw for 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 286 yards and four touchdowns. When Indiana made the coaching change from Allen to Curt Cignetti, Sorsby entered the transfer portal.

Cincinnati was the second stop in Sorsby's college football journey. He passed for 2,813 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions and ran for 447 yards and nine touchdowns during the Bearcats' 5-7 campaign in 2024. He was an honorable mention for Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

The Bearcats were 7-5 with Sorsby in 2025, losing their first game, winning seven straight and then losing their last four. Sorsby accumulated 2,800 passing yards, 27 touchdowns and five interceptions to go with 580 yards and nine more touchdowns on the ground. He was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team by the league's coaches.

Sorsby is the crown jewel of a class that ranks in the top 10 nationally, per 247Sports. The Red Raiders reeled in four-stars with offensive lineman Jordan Church (Louisville), wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (Auburn), defensive lineman Mateen Ibirogba (Wake Forest) and defensive end Adam Trick (Miami, OH).