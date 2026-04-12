3,800-Yard QB Seen as Hidden Gem Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Miami quarterback Carson Beck enters the final weeks of the 2026 NFL Draft cycle as a high-volume prospect with a resume built on elite production. During his 2025 campaign, Beck recorded 3,813 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, leading the Hurricanes to a National Championship appearance.

NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck noted that Beck is currently flying under the radar despite this performance in high-leverage games. Hasselbeck suggested that this statistical output makes Beck a potential value selection for teams looking for stability at the position.

Beck maintained a 72.4% completion rate throughout the season, ranking second nationally in that category. This accuracy has drawn interest from scouts who prioritize pocket efficiency over the mobility of younger dual-threat quarterbacks.

NFL teams eyeing Beck as a starter

Scouts from the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns have focused on Beck’s 6-foot-4 frame and 10-inch hand size. Pro Football Network reports that Beck possesses the "timing and zip" necessary to execute tight-window throws in the NFL.

These traits have led analysts like Mel Kiper to suggest that Beck could move into the top-3 quarterback rankings before the draft begins in Pittsburgh. Beck recorded a 156.2 passer rating in eight games against AP Top 25 opponents, proving he can maintain efficiency against elite defensive personnel.

Hasselbeck believes Beck's extensive experience provides a clear path to a starting role despite his current draft projection. “He’s got over 40 starts playing high-level college football, threw 88 touchdowns in his college career, and at 6-foot-4, he’s checking a lot of boxes.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck (11) reacts after the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"I think he is a player who will fall outside of the first round. But when he gets into a team’s camp, and gets into an organization. He could end up finding his way with his ability to become a starter in the National Football League, which is not typical with guys that are drafted outside the first round.”

His 78.8 PFF passing grade and 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate rank among the top 15% of all qualified quarterbacks from the 2025 season. These numbers highlight a player who minimizes risk while operating at a high volume of attempts.

ESPN national NFL analyst Benjamin Solak highlighted Beck's 2.37-second average time to throw, which was the fifth-fastest mark in the country. The New York Jets are among the AFC teams specifically looking at Beck’s film to determine if his quick-release mechanics can adapt to cold-weather environments.

Critiques of Beck and character evaluations

While Beck has fully recovered from the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) surgery he underwent in December 2024, scouts remain focused on his long-term durability. Medical teams thoroughly examined the stability of his throwing elbow during his Pro Day and the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine.

Some scouts noted a slight dip in drive velocity on deep balls, though his short-to-intermediate accuracy remains intact. Former coach Jon Gruden offered a harsh critique of Beck during a recent interview, describing him as a natural assassin who lacks consistent snap-to-snap intensity.

This Alabama/Georgia game was one of the best I've ever seen!



Carson Beck walked me through the play that gave them the late lead and how he felt after the game. pic.twitter.com/Ccl39dI86v — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) April 12, 2026

Gruden specifically pointed to Beck's footwork on third downs as an area that needs immediate correction. Character assessments have also focused on a specific post-game press conference following a loss to Florida State in 2025.

When asked about a game-ending interception, Beck told reporters, "I'm doing my job; the receivers have to run the right routes if we're going to win these games." This public redirection of blame resulted in what scouts described as a fractured locker room environment.

Beck is not in my latest first-round mock draft and I project he will be selected in Round 3.

The 2026 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN.