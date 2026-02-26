$4.2 Million WR Named College Football’s ‘Most Talented Player’

Jeremiah Smith arrived at Ohio State as the highest-rated wide receiver recruit in the modern era and has met every expectation. The Buckeyes junior is now widely considered the premier individual talent in the sport after two record-breaking seasons.

CBS Sports analyst Brad Crawford recently named Smith the "most talented player" in college football. The designation follows a sophomore campaign where Smith proved to be a dominant force regardless of the defensive coverage he faced.

Off the field, Smith’s market value has surged to a $4.2 million NIL valuation according to On3. This figure reflects his status as a generational prospect who has become a focal point of the Ohio State offense.

Jeremiah Smith named college football's most talented player

Crawford’s evaluation of Smith notes that a single play from the receiver can alter the course of an entire season. Coaches and personnel staffs around the country currently view the 6-foot-4 wideout as the most feared playmaker in the nation.

The statistics from his first two years in Columbus support the high praise. In 2025, Smith recorded 87 receptions for 1,243 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

Smith showed his best form in the team's biggest games. During the Big Ten championship and the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, he caught 15 passes for 301 yards.

NFL front offices are already projecting Smith as a potential No. 1 overall pick for the 2027 draft. Scouts have compared his physical frame and playing style to former All-Pro Julio Jones and Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson.

Hall of Fame receiver Cris Carter, one of the greatest to ever play for the Buckeyes, has been a vocal supporter of Smith’s talent. While Carter calls him a special player, he believes Smith still has room to develop before entering the professional ranks.

"He is the Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones caliber of WR prospect"



Jeremiah Smith is DIFFERENT🗣️ pic.twitter.com/DqNN4h55tU — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 15, 2026

Carter noted that Smith can still improve his short- and intermediate-route running. He emphasized that the receiver needs this time to continue building his body and refining the technical aspects of the position to handle NFL-level physicality.

Smith has totaled 27 touchdowns since his freshman debut. His ability to consistently make acrobatic catches in traffic has made him the centerpiece of the Buckeyes' passing attack heading into his junior year.

The Buckeyes will host their annual spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, April 18.