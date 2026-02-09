4,000-yard QB named way-too-early contender for 2026 Heisman Trophy

The 91st Heisman Trophy ceremony concluded with Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza hoisting the bronze statue after leading the Hoosiers to a national title. His departure for the professional ranks leaves a void at the top of the collegiate hierarchy alongside fellow finalists Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin. National analysts are already shifting their focus toward the next cycle of elite talent expected to dominate the conversation in the coming year.

ESPN expert Mark Schlabach recently released a preliminary list of Heisman candidates for the 2026 season, which features a mix of prolific wide receivers and rising signal callers. Ohio State standout Jeremiah Smith appears as a natural choice after a historic freshman campaign, while Arch Manning remains a central figure for Texas.

The list highlights how quickly the sport evolves as returning stars like Oregon's Dante Moore choose to delay their professional careers for another run at a championship.

One specific name on the list stands out due to a trajectory that defies traditional recruiting norms. This player spent his high school years on the bench before joining the college ranks as an unheralded walk-on. He eventually led the entire country in passing yards during the 2025 season and secured the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's premier walk-on.

Drew Mestemaker transfers to Oklahoma State as a premier Heisman Trophy candidate

Drew Mestemaker is now taking his talents to Stillwater to join Oklahoma State after a record-breaking stint at North Texas. He finished the 2025 season with a nation-leading 4,379 passing yards and 39 total touchdowns while completing 68.9 percent of his attempts.

His efficiency was equally impressive as he averaged 9.5 yards per pass attempt for the Mean Green. Mestemaker is following his head coach, Eric Morris, to help revitalize a Cowboys program that has struggled through winless conference schedules recently.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker leads the Cowboys out to the mat before a college wrestling dual against the Iowa State Cyclones at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Okla. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morris has previously developed high-level quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Cam Ward. He believes the former walk-on possesses a unique ability to process information and anticipate throws before they open up.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound signal-caller chose to stay loyal to Morris despite significant interest from several high-profile programs across the country. He recently visited the Oklahoma State campus for the first time and has already begun leading player-organized practices.

Drew Mestemaker's highlights are impressive. His arm strength & downfield accuracy remind me of Brandon Weeden & Mason Rudolph.



Next year is gonna be a lot of fun #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/zFepPfiZzM — Legion of Orange (@SnapAgainThanos) January 2, 2026

These sessions allow the offense to install new schemes well before the official start of spring ball in March. Oklahoma State fans were treated to a glimpse of their new leader during a recent home wrestling dual against Iowa State.

Mestemaker is expected to be a central pillar of the team's effort to move past a 1-11 season. The Cowboys open the 2026 season on the road at Tulsa on Saturday, Sept. 5.

