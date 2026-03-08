David Pollack Shows Strong Support for Major College Football Program

The 2026 college football season is approaching with a new look in Stillwater. Former Georgia star and current analyst David Pollack recently voiced his strong support for the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

During an episode of his See Ball Get Ball podcast, Pollack discussed the program's outlook with Rece Davis. He highlighted the hiring of head coach Eric Morris as a primary reason for optimism.

Morris arrived at Oklahoma State after a successful stint at North Texas. He brought a significant portion of his staff and roster with him to rebuild the Cowboys following the departure of Mike Gundy.

David Pollack hypes Oklahoma State football under Eric Morris

The endorsement from Pollack centers on the offensive system Morris is installing in Stillwater. As an Air Raid disciple, Morris has a history of developing high-level quarterbacks, including Patrick Mahomes and Baker Mayfield. He also oversaw the rise of Cam Ward at Incarnate Word and Washington State. Pollack believes this track record will translate quickly to the Big 12.

"They brought the whole system," Pollack said during the podcast. "They brought the best with them, and Eric Morris obviously can coach. I really like him. And by the way, the quarterback play he’s been around is just stupid; it’s silly."

The quarterback Pollack referred to is Drew Mestemaker. The former walk on followed Morris from North Texas to Oklahoma State after a record breaking 2025 season. Mestemaker led the FBS with 4,379 passing yards and 34 touchdowns last year, winning the Burlsworth Trophy as the nation's top player who began his career as a walk on.

This "cluster" transfer approach is becoming a national trend in the transfer portal era. Morris secured dozens of players from his previous stop, including star sophomore running back Caleb Hawkins. Hawkins set a high bar last season by leading the nation in rushing touchdowns. This strategy allows a new coach to implement a complex system without the typical multi year learning curve.

Oklahoma State introduces the new head football coach, Eric Morris, during a rally in Stillwater. | DOUG HOKE/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Analysts like Greg McElroy have also noted that the league's structure allows for a rapid rise if a team has elite quarterback play. Pollack believes the combination of Morris and Mestemaker could catch the rest of the conference off guard.

"I think the Pokes have a chance to come in and at least poke some people; at least catch some big fish," Pollack added. Oklahoma State finished 3-9 in 2024, but the influx of talent has put them in several national conversations for the 2026 season.

Fans will get their first look at the new roster when the Cowboys hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 18.