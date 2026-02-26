Several high-profile wide receivers changed schools during the 2026 transfer cycle, reshaping multiple Power Four depth charts.

Among the most notable moves were Isaiah Horton (Alabama to Texas A&M), Omarion Miller (Colorado to Arizona State), Reed Harris (Boston College to Arizona State), Nick Marsh (Michigan State to Indiana), Quincy Porter (Ohio State to Notre Dame), and DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas to Colorado).

Yet one player has separated himself from that group: former Auburn standout Cam Coleman.

Coleman announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns in January, choosing Texas over significant SEC interest from programs including Alabama and Texas A&M, along with Texas Tech.

Evaluators ranked Coleman among the top overall portal additions in the 2026 cycle, and he is widely viewed as an immediate-impact weapon for quarterback Arch Manning.

Manning enters 2026 as the highest-paid athlete in college football, carrying a reported $5.4 million NIL valuation and heightened expectations following an uneven first full season as the starter.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford elevated Texas’ projected trio of Coleman, Ryan Wingo, and Emmett Mosley V to No. 1 in his ranking of college football’s deepest wide receiver rooms, highlighting Coleman’s portal pedigree, Wingo’s year-over-year growth, and Mosley’s efficiency out of the slot.

That piece framed the trio as a complementary group, with one big-bodied outside threat, a proven outside target already in the system, and a quick, high-average slot option.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across two seasons at Auburn, Coleman, a 6-foot-3, 201-pound receiver, produced immediately. He recorded 37 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman in 2024, earning SEC All-Freshman honors, then followed with 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Wingo, a 6-foot-2, 214-pound former five-star prospect, made a significant leap in his sophomore season at Texas. He led the Longhorns with 54 receptions for 834 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 15.4 yards per catch while establishing himself as the offense’s top returning perimeter threat.

Mosley, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound Stanford transfer, provided efficient inside production in his first season in Austin. In 2025, he totaled 28 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.6 yards per catch as a reliable slot option.

Pairing a proven in-system producer in Wingo with a high-upside boundary weapon in Coleman and an efficient interior target in Mosley gives Manning layered matchup advantages across the formation.

The presence of multiple vertical threats, stronger contested-catch options in the red zone, and a consistent chain-moving slot target expands the playbook and raises Manning’s ceiling entering 2026.