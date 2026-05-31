5 ACC Transfers Who Can Improve Their 2027 NFL Draft Stock

Is it really ever too early to get ready for the next NFL Draft? Of course not.

Which is why we're taking a look at five offensive players who transferred their way into the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in hopes of improving their production and draft stock for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Darian Mensah, QB, Miami

Heading to his second ACC program in back-to-back seasons, Darian Mensah transfers to the Miami Hurricanes for his junior campaign in 2026.

Fresh off an ACC Championship season with the Duke Blue Devils, Mensah threw for almost 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns, stamping himself as a player to watch in what should be a loaded quarterback class for 2027.

Mensah did transfer alone, as his 1,000-yard receiver Cooper Barkate joined the Hurricanes as well. Not to mention Miami already features a loaded running back room and one of the best receivers in the country, Malachi Toney.

For Mensah, this is a recipe for even more success as the 6-foot-3 gunslinger prepares to lead Mario Cristobal's offense this fall. A big season in Miami could definitely help put the high-IQ quarterback in firm contention as a top arm in the class.

He'll also need to add weight to his 200lb frame, but the wheel is firmly in Mensah's hand to succeed this season.

Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech

It was back in January that Justice Haynes announced he'd be returning for another college season, following a 2025 campaign in which he did not play the final five games for the Michigan Wolverines due to a foot injury.

Looking for a fresh start, Haynes transferred to Georgia Tech, a program that features an NFL-ready offense and play-calling that allows running backs to be more versatile out of the backfield.

Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Haynes, who rushed for 857 yards in 2025, was on his way to being one of the top backs in college, putting together five outings of over 115 yards and at least one touchdown before being shut down. Equally impressive, the explosive back also averaged 7.1 yards per carry last season and logged 456 yards after contact.

A healthy season with the Yellow Jackets should reaffirm Haynes spot as one of the class's best available backs in 2027. If he's able to get off to a hot start once again, Haynes could wind up being one of the best transfers for Georgia Tech during the Brent Key era.

Ian Strong, WR, California

Following a solid three-year run at Rutgers, Ian Strong now heads west to California and will catch passes from one of the most exciting young arms in the ACC, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Strong was an early candidate for the Biletnikoff award last season before an ankle injury slowed down his momentum, limiting him to 10 games before finishing the year with a career high 762 yards.

Now that Strong arrives at the Golden Bears offense, he'll be a featured target for JKS to help stretch the field, but more importantly, to help the California offense convert more red-zone opportunities for more points on the board. In 2024, Strong logged five touchdowns, all of which came within the end zone. With his strong hands and catch radius, JKS is sure to find more touchdowns in 2026.

While it's unclear whether or not Strong will be given WR1 production, Strong is a savvy route runner on film, and another strong year of production will only further his discussion as one of the class's more complete receivers.

Tre Wisner, RB, Florida State

Going to the southeast of the ACC, Tre Wisner will be joining Florida State after a three-year stint with the Texas Longhorns. Wisner, who played just nine games in 2025, saw a decline in production from his previous 1,000-yard season, prompting the running back to look for a new home and a secure role to hopefully increase his 2027 draft stock.

The Seminoles are also optimistic for a turnaround in 2026 after their disappointing 5-7 finish last season. Bringing on Wisner welcomes the potential of a dual-threat capable back, as the former Longhorn has proven effective as a receiving option despite limited opportunities.

A full season for Wisner and a return to workhorse production as he displayed in 2024 could do wonders for his draft stock going into the 2027 draft.

He already checks off plenty of favorable boxes, such as pass protection, ball security, and smart running, but scouts will be eager to see if he can get back to withstanding a heavy payload each week.

Brody Foley, TE, Louisville

Brody Foley is the definition of a grinder as the 6-foot-6 tight end joins the Louisville Cardinals offense this upcoming season.

Appearing in 20 games as a special teams player for Indiana, Foley transferred to Tulsa for the 2025 season, erupting for 528 yards and seven receiving touchdowns, ranking second among all tight ends in college football, also adding two additional rushing touchdowns.

Tulsa Golden Hurricane tight end Brody Foley (80) runs after a catch against the Army Black Knights | Danny Wild-Imagn Images

Displaying a range of versatility and elite athleticism for his size, Foley has given scouts just enough to look his way this upcoming season as he will now step in for the Denver Broncos fifth-rounder Justin Joly.

Expected to see a production increase at Louisville, Foley has all the tools to become a riser during this season's upcoming draft process. As the Cardinals bring in an overhaul of offensive starters, Foley is hopeful to build off an impressive junior season with the crown for TE1 of the 2027 class firmly up for grabs.