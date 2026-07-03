5 College Football Sleepers Poised to Shake Up National Title Race

Indiana's national championship run in the 2026 College Football Playoff is proof that fans can still expect the unexpected each season. The Hoosiers were participants in the 2025 College Football Playoff, but the idea of perennial losers winning a national championship was unthinkable a year ago.

Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today parsed through BetMGM's national championship odds for the five biggest sleepers ahead of the 2026 season. Two of these programs were participants in the 2026 College Football Playoff, and three of the five came from the SEC.

Texas A&M

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies are tied for the highest national championship odds of any of Toppmeyer's sleepers at 15-to-1. A more demanding schedule, new coordinators and an offensive line with several new faces are likely reasons for the Aggies' placement behind the frontrunners.

However, Texas A&M brings back a veteran quarterback and an assortment of proven offensive skill players from its College Football Playoff team a season ago. Even though the defense is filled with new additions from the transfer portal, the Aggies should remain steady on that side of the ball.

LSU

Like Texas A&M, the Tigers also have 15-to-1 odds to win the national championship. The end of September and much of November on LSU's schedule is a tall order for Lane Kiffin in his first year on the job.

If all of its acquisitions gel, LSU will field one of the most well-rounded rosters in the SEC in 2026. The Tigers should be stout at the point of attack and in the secondary, and Kiffin's high-octane offense should allow the skill players to mesh with ease.

Ole Miss

Oct 11, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rebels have 25-to-1 odds to win a national title following their deep College Football Playoff run from a season ago. 2026 is Pete Golding's first full season as the Ole Miss head coach, and his team will square off against LSU, Texas, Georgia and Oklahoma over the course of the season.

There is not a more potent duo between a quarterback and running back in the country than that of Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy. Additionally, the Rebels will field one of the most potent defensive fronts in college football with Will Echoles, Kam Franklin and Suntarine Perkins all returning from a season ago.

USC

Scheduling is a primary reason the Trojans' odds at a national championship are 35-to-1. Assuming USC handles business everywhere else, a College Football Playoff run would require wins against three of these five teams: Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Ohio State and Indiana.

While the questions about Lincoln Riley's ability to win against top-tier competition are reasonable, USC has the build of a College Football Playoff team. The Trojans return the most starters of any Power Four team in 2026, a group that includes a proven starting quarterback and the entirety of the offensive line.

Penn State

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions have the lowest national championship odds of Toppmeyer's sleepers at 50-to-1. Much of Penn State's roster already has chemistry together from its time at Iowa State, but there is a clear step up in competition from the Big 12 to the Big Ten.

Of all the sleepers, Penn State faces far and away the easiest schedule. The Nittany Lions will play a handful of College Football Playoff dark horses in USC, Michigan and Washington, but they miss all three of the league's College Football Playoff participants from a season ago.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.