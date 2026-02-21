$54 Million College Football Coach Facing Pressure After Disappointing Season

The 2025 coaching carousel produced multiple high-profile firings and splashy hires across Power Five programs.

LSU hired former Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin after parting ways with Brian Kelly earlier in the year. Auburn brought in former South Florida head coach Alex Golesh following the dismissal of Hugh Freeze, and Jon Sumrall took over at Florida after leading Tulane to a breakthrough College Football Playoff appearance.

With so many big-name coaches in and out at marquee programs, several outlets and analysts have already begun compiling early hot-seat watchlists for 2026, including established names such as Mike Norvell and Luke Fickell.

On Friday, one of college football’s most recognizable figures joined that conversation when CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford named Deion Sanders among the coaches facing the heaviest pressure entering the 2026 season.

“Coach Prime has instituted new team-wide rules ahead of the 2026 season in hopes of cleaning up his program a bit. His first year without Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter was ugly, and many of his best players entered the transfer portal after the season, including former five-star offensive tackle signee Jordan Seaton."

"Colorado faces a budget deficit, and new athletic director Fernando Lovo aims to address it over the next several years. Sanders could do his part by putting together a competitive team," Crawford wrote.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Through three seasons in Boulder, Sanders has compiled a 16–21 overall record, overseeing a rapid rebuild from a 1–11 finish in 2022 (prior to his arrival) to 4–8 in 2023 and then a breakout 9–4 campaign with an Alamo Bowl appearance in 2024.

That 2024 surge was powered by an elite season from his son, Shedeur Sanders, who won the Johnny Unitas Award and set Colorado’s single-season passing record, alongside two-way superstar and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

However, the momentum stalled in 2025 after both left for the NFL, as Colorado regressed to 3–9 overall (1–8 Big 12), closing the year on a five-game losing streak.

The downturn came just months after Sanders signed a five-year, $54 million contract extension that keeps him in Boulder through 2029.

Since the end of the regular season, Sanders has aggressively attacked the transfer portal, adding immediate contributors on offense, such as wide receivers Danny Scudero (San Jose State) and DeAndre Moore Jr. (Texas), while bolstering the defense with safety Boo Carter (Tennessee), linebacker Liona Lefau (Texas), and edge rusher Toby Anene (North Dakota State).

For Colorado, 2026 will test whether this heavy portal investment can translate into sustainable on-field success, or whether the 2024 breakout proves to be a high-water mark rather than a foundation.

