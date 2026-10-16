6 Most Overrated College Football Teams In AP Top 25 Poll After Week 6

The College Football Playoff picture is beginning to take shape as the regular season reaches the halfway point.

Week 6 was a doozy, with 3 top-10 teams going down, including No. 1 Texas falling to unranked Oklahoma on a last-second field goal, set up by a few nightmare sequences by Arch Manning.

Reigning national champion Indiana escaped Nebraska, despite facing a deficit for most of the game. It was a weekend that brought plenty of thrilling moments.

Who are the most overrated teams following Week 6?

No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers

Oct 10, 2026; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on during a timeout against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana makes it second appearance on the "most overrated" list this season. The Hoosiers remain undefeated, but life hasn't been very easy over the last couple of weeks. After being tested into the fourth quarter by Northwestern, Nebraska nearly upset Curt Cignetti's squad this past weekend.

The Cornhuskers led 17-6 in the final frame, but Josh Hoover and Nick Marsh were able to produce a 75-yard touchdown and a 44-yard score as Indiana stole the game. The Hoosiers were outgained 392-328, only had 13 first downs, went 1/10 on third down, and were outpossessed 39:33-20:27.

For an unknown reason, Indiana moved up 2 spots after the performance. The Hoosiers might finally taste defeat in a top-5 matchup against No. 4 Ohio State.

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs back on the field during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Texas already suffered a defeat to Oklahoma, and dropped 6 spots, it's worth wondering if the program belongs in the top 10 at all. At this point, the Longhorns are holding onto their early victory over Ohio State. Everything since then hasn't been really impressive.

Texas only put up 30 points against UTSA, beat a quarterbackless Tennessee team 20-17, and snatched defeat from the jaws of victory in the loss to Oklahoma. Arch Manning's pick-six in a tie game gave the Sooners the lead.

Manning responded with a touchdown on the next drive, but followed that up with another inexplicable interception. Texas is about to hit the meat of the schedule, with four of its next five games coming against ranked opponents, and Florida was just No. 8 two weeks ago.

The offensive inconsistencies are worrying, to say the least.

No. 8 BYU Cougars

Oct 9, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) run the ball during the first half against the Iowa State Cyclones at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BYU is undefeated, but who have the Cougars really played? No one. That's the answer. In their only outings against legitimate competition, they didn't really win that comfortably, beating Arizona 28-17, TCU 17-10, and Iowa State 24-10.

Quarterback Bear Bachmeier finally let it fly through the air in the victory against the Cyclones, throwing for 329 yards and 2 touchdowns. He ran it well, but the same couldn't be said for the rest of the team.

The Cougars will have their work cut out for them when they host Notre Dame on Saturday night.

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Oct 10, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws a pass during the third quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's biggest issue right now is the lack of consistency at quarterback. From Faizon Brandon to George MacIntyre, the Volunteers haven't gotten what they hoped for at the position. The lack of experience is showing up.

Though Tennessee has won its last two games coming off the Texas loss, the Volunteers were in a real battle against a suspect Arkansas team. They trailed 14-7 and were tied at 17 in the fourth quarter before a game-winning touchdown with less than two minutes remaining.

Three of Tennessee's next six games are against ranked opponents, and it'll also play a South Carolina squad that just upset Florida. After a 5-1 start, the Volunteers are in danger of regressing to the mean.

No. 19 USC Trojans

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on against the Washington Huskies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another week, another test of fate on the razor's edge. The Trojans are 6-1, but they love to play with fire, and the house is going to burn down at some point.

None of the last four games have been very pleasant. USC beat Rutgers 42-35, followed that up with a loss to Oregon, and survived Washington 25-21. This past weekend, the Trojans went on the road and beat Penn State 31-23.

USC trailed 20-17 in the third quarter, then managed to win the game in the end, as has been the trend. Three of the Trojans' final five games are against top-15 teams.

No. 24 SMU Mustangs

Oct 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) drops back to pass against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The SMU Mustangs haven't looked right so far this season. With high expectations, the Mustangs have been sleeping at the wheel since their loss to Louisville a few weeks ago.

SMU had to come back from a double-digit deficit against Missouri State. Two weeks ago, the Mustangs trailed Boston College 10-6, before winning 25-16. Both of those games were at home, by the way.

Rhett Lashlee is hoping a week off will provide SMU with the spark it needs. The Mustangs have back-to-back games against Wake Forest and Notre Dame coming up in November.

They might be able to keep sliding by until then.