Once again, some of the decisions brought forward by the ESPN algorithms resulted in a head-scratching update to the top 25 college football rankings coming out of Rivalry Week.

They had reason to reconsider some of their previous decisions, coming out of another chaotic Saturday that saw a pair of top-ten teams and three in the top-15 lose their games, throwing a wrench into the College Football Playoff moving into the postseason.

ESPN Shakes Up the New Top 25 College Football Rankings

25. Auburn

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Rankings change: Up 9

What a debut for Alex Golesh at Auburn, which completed an 8-4 record that includes wins against Georgia and Alabama, both on the road. The last team to pull that off was Tennessee in 1969.

24. Northwestern

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Rankings change: Up 4

Nicco Marchiol accounted for three all-purpose touchdowns to help propel the Wildcats past in-state rival Illinois, stopping a four-game losing skid and enabling Northwestern to finish at 7-5.

23. Missouri

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Rankings change: None

Mizzou became the second AP top 25 ranked team ever to have a 20-0 lead at home and lose. That’s what happened against Oklahoma, and Eli Drinkwitz’s team joins Cal’s 1993 squad in that infamous category. They finish just 4-5 in SEC play.

22. Arizona

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Rankings change: Up 2

More positive movement for the Wildcats, who finished the regular season with a bang, smashing up rival Arizona State in a 42-21 rout, as Noah Fifita had four total touchdowns to finish the year on a 2-0 run and win a ninth game.

21. Florida

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Rankings change: None

A three-game win streak to end the regular season for the Gators, who took care of rival Florida State in a 26-10 finale to finish 8-4, and Jadan Baugh became the first Florida back with consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons as a result.

20. Nebraska

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Rankings change: Down 2

Coming off an historic win over Ohio State to snap a 31-game losing skid against ranked opponents, the Cornhuskers laid an egg against Iowa in the finale, stumbling to a 31-7 result and a 7-5 finish, exactly what Matt Rhule said wouldn’t happen again.

19. Oklahoma

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Rankings change: None

A month ago, the Sooners were a 4-4 football team. That was before they finished on a four-game win streak, taking care of Missouri on the road in a close 34-31 result, the third ranked team OU beat in that time to finish 6-3 in SEC play.

18. Louisville

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Rankings change: Down 3

Give the Cardinals credit: they fought back in the middle two quarters after surrendering a 14-0 lead at Kentucky, tying the game at 21 in the fourth, but couldn’t stop their rivals from kicking the game winner. Louisville finishes 8-4.

17. USC

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Rankings change: Up 3

In a position to ruin their rival’s season, the Trojans may have done just that. They pounded former top-four seed UCLA by a merciless 45-10 count, and may have destroyed the Bruins’ playoff ambitions in the process. A very good look for Lincoln Riley.

16. BYU

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Rankings change: Up 1

Bear Bachmeier had a season-best 332 passing yards and four all-purpose touchdowns as the Cougars went on a 28-0 second half scoring run to beat up Cincinnati. They can’t play for the Big 12 championship, but a win against Notre Dame still helps boost their playoff ambitions.

15. Iowa

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Rankings change: Up 1

There were still scenarios where the Hawkeyes could have made the Big Ten championship, especially after smashing the Cornhuskers on Friday. That didn’t happen, but Iowa’s win against Nebraska, combined with other losses by higher-placed teams could help come playoff selection time. That remains to be seen.

14. Texas Tech

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Rankings change: None

All the Red Raiders had to do was beat TCU and they would be in the Big 12 Championship Game. Mission accomplished, scoring 41 points in response after surrendering an early 10-0 lead, moving ever closer to playoff selection for a second-straight postseason.

13. Ole Miss

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Rankings change: None

No playoff for the Rebels this time, but they finished on a strong note, smashing Mississippi State by a 41-17 count in the Egg Bowl, as Trinidad Chambliss accounted for three touchdowns, and Pete Golding’s team finished above .500 in SEC competition.

12. Tennessee

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Rankings change: None

Not having DeSean Bishop didn’t hurt the Volunteers’ expert ground game, which churned out 231 hard-earned yards and George MacIntyre threw two TD passes to effectively put Tennessee in the College Football Playoff by beating Vanderbilt.

11. Oregon

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Rankings change: Down 4

Coming into Rivalry Week, the Ducks had a real shot to crack the College Football Playoff bracket. Just beat Washington and they would play for the Big Ten title. Win the Big Ten title, and they’re in the playoff. Washington had other ideas, and now Oregon is an afterthought once again.

10. Utah

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Rankings change: Up 1

Already assured a place for the Big 12 championship, the Utes still pounded West Virginia in a 52-28 rout. Devon Dampier had a career-high 5 TDs, and became the first FBS player with at least 4 scores in four straight games this season.

9. LSU

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Rankings change: None

Sam Leavitt finally played turnover-free football and the Tigers rumbled for over 300 yards on the ground to finally get past Arkansas on the road by a 25-10 count. That makes Lane Kiffin a 7-5 coach in his first year on the Bayou. Not what was expected.

8. Wake Forest

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Rankings change: Up 2

After surrendering a touchdown at home against Duke, the Demon Deacons responded by rattling off 31 unanswered points, becoming the eighth team in the last 20 seasons to win eight straight games by at least three touchdowns. Three of those won the national championship. Wake plays Miami for the ACC title next.

7. Indiana

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Rankings change: Up 1

Allowing two fourth quarter touchdowns was the only blemish for the Hoosiers, who otherwise stacked up 41 points to slap around Purdue. Thanks to Oregon’s loss, the reigning champs get a reprieve after being chucked from the bracket a week ago, and will play for the Big Ten title against UCLA. If they win that, they’re back in the playoff.

6. Alabama

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Rankings change: Down 1

Suddenly the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes, thought to be a given until now, are in considerable jeopardy after a 30-23 loss at home to unranked Auburn. That’s the first defeat for Bama at home against a non-ranked foe since 2008. Now they don’t have a single win against a CFP ranked opponent.

5. Miami

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Rankings change: Down 1

In beating Boston College, Darian Mensah became the seventh quarterback with at least 3,700 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and less than five turnovers in a season in the last 20 years. Of those previous six, four won the Heisman Trophy.

4. Ohio State

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Rankings change: Up 2

A season to forget ended with a win over Michigan no one will want to forget, as the Buckeyes trounced their arch-rivals in an historic 45-0 rout, with Jeremiah Smith breaking the all-time Big Ten record with his 20th receiving touchdown in a single season. Michigan hasn’t been beaten that hard since 1891.

3. Texas

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Rankings change: None

Steve Sarkisian regrouped the Longhorns after consecutive losses to Oklahoma and Florida midseason, winning six straight games to close out and booking a playoff berth, and by beating rival Texas A&M on the road in a 16-6 slugfest, booked a place against Georgia in the final SEC Championship Game next week.

2. Notre Dame

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Rankings change: None

Over the last two seasons, the Fighting Irish have scored 122 combined points in wins against Syracuse, and by smashing the Orange in a 52-17 decision, further solidified its position in the top half of the College Football Playoff bracket.

1. Georgia

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Rankings change: None

Gunner Stockton accounted for five total touchdowns to help the Bulldogs completely humiliate rival Georgia Tech in a 63-0 decision in Clean, Old Fashioned Hate. Now they rest up to face Texas for the SEC championship and the No. 1 overall playoff seed.