$87.5 Million Coach Named No. 1 Head Coach In College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been one of the better teams in college football, as they have been consistent, and they have officially started to become one of the more proven rosters in the nation. They have a ton of young talent, and they are becoming one of the top teams in the nation when it comes to the recruiting side of things, as well as the transfer portal.

The 2026 season is inching closer, and the Buckeyes are still viewed in a great light, as the Buckeyes even have the top-ranked coach in college football, according to Josh Pate.

Ryan Day is the head coach in charge of the Ohio State Buckeyes and is one of the better coaches when it comes to being balanced. He has helped put together a suffocating defense along with a beat-them-up offense.

Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes are just one year removed from winning the national championship, as they defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. This was a team that had a lot of fight in them, but many believe that this team is only getting better.

Someone who feels the sky is the limit for this upcoming season is Pate, who listed Day over many talented coaches. Here is what the article from On3 had to say about Pate's comments.

What Josh Pate Said About Ryan Day

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the Cotton Bowl | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Pate points out that he has the organization humming across the board. Ohio State has not finished outside the CFP top seven during its run as head coach. Even with the four-game losing streak against, Day managed to keep the Buckeyes near the top of the national rankings. Elite."

Some of the other coaches the talented coach leads include No. 2-ranked Kirby Smart and No. 3-ranked Curt Cignetti.

Cignetti was the coach who won the national championship in this most recent season, as he has become one of the better coaches in college football. Cignetti defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes this season, which is something that will be monitored entering this next season, as both teams will be looking to get to the national championship.

As for Smart, he is one of the better defensive-minded coaches in the nation, as he is someone who has left his stamp on college football in a different way. This will be one of the more interesting developments, as he looks to get back to his national championship ways.