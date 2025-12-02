$87 million head coach named ‘dark horse’ to replace James Franklin at Penn State
The 2025 college football season for the Penn State Nittany Lions spiraled away from initial expectations. Following a 3-3 start that derailed national championship hopes, the university parted ways with longtime leader James Franklin.
Athletic Director Pat Kraft now faces the daunting task of finding a replacement capable of revitalizing a program that began the year ranked No. 2 but is now 3-3 since the coaching change.
While names like Josh Heupel and Alex Golesh circulated early, the search process seemingly hit a lull. Reports suggest the athletic department encountered rejections from several prominent targets, forcing a strategic pivot. The silence from State College led to speculation that Kraft would wait until the regular season concluded before making a splashy hire.
Former Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Bobby Carpenter recently appeared on Yahoo Sports Daily to discuss the vacancy. He suggested the Nittany Lions might be targeting a candidate currently employed by a major program.
Carpenter hinted at a "huge dark horse" lurking in the shadows while noting the athletic director likes to swing big and may be waiting to reveal the choice until after conference championships or playoff selections.
Alabama Crimson Tide Head Coach Kalen DeBoer Linked To Penn State Opening
The surprise name surfacing in these discussions is Kalen DeBoer. Despite guiding the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 9-2 record and a No. 10 ranking, speculation persists regarding his long-term fit in Tuscaloosa. Carpenter questioned the comfort level of replacing a legend like Nick Saban because even winning an SEC title might not satisfy the fanbase.
"I don't know how much Kalen DeBoer actually enjoys being the head coach at Alabama and being the guy that follows the guy is never easy," Carpenter said. "They might win an SEC championship on Saturday and there are still people that aren't going to be happy with him. You have to ask yourself what is happiness and where can I find it while enjoying coaching and doing what I love."
Carpenter also highlighted the specific geographic challenges of the Penn State job. He mentioned that while Golesh would have been a tremendous fit, the role requires someone comfortable with the uniqueness of an isolated school in the middle of Pennsylvania.
Zach Seyko, host of the Locked On Nittany Lions podcast, reinforced the DeBoer theory. He suggested that if the Texas A&M Aggies were not contending for a playoff spot, Mike Elko might have been the choice. Instead, the focus shifted to the SEC.
"I think it’s down to three people," Seyko said. "Terry Smith is one of them, Bob Chesney, and Penn State’s waiting, Kalen DeBoer."
DeBoer currently holds a 19-6 record over two seasons with Alabama. He signed an eight-year, $87 million contract that runs through 2031. If he departs before the end of 2025, he would owe a $4 million buyout. This financial hurdle appears manageable for a Big Ten program desperate for elite leadership.
The rumors sparked speculation about other top coaches. ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum speculated that if DeBoer actually left for State College, Lane Kiffin would have immediately pivoted away from Ole Miss to take the Alabama job instead of joining LSU.