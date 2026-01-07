Alabama finished the 2025 season 11–4 (7–1 SEC) under head coach Kalen DeBoer, winning the SEC West, falling to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, and qualifying for the College Football Playoff.

Despite optimism that the Tide could make a postseason run, Alabama was routed 38–3 by No. 1 Indiana in the CFP quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, a loss that ended the season and marked the program’s worst-ever playoff defeat.

The lopsided loss triggered immediate offseason fallout, including significant roster turnover and early transfer portal activity.

On Monday, reports emerged that Alabama outside/edge linebacker Qua Russaw had entered the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons with the Crimson Tide, adding an experienced SEC defender to an already active transfer market.

By Wednesday, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Russaw had scheduled transfer visits, with three programs quickly emerging as leading contenders: Ohio State, LSU, and Tennessee.

Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Qua Russaw (4) tries to bring down South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Robby Ashford (1) | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Russaw was a five-star high school recruit in the 2023 cycle, ranked as the No. 3 linebacker prospect and No. 27 overall player nationally by On3, committing to Alabama over more than 20 offers, including Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and Clemson.

He spent three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2023–2025) after redshirting his first year, appearing in 22 career games and totaling 50 combined tackles (21 solo), 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble.

Russaw played in 13 games in 2024, posting 36 tackles, 2.5 TFL, one sack, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, before injuries limited him to nine games and 14 tackles in 2025.

Still, at 6'2", 243 pounds, the former five-star remains a high-upside, power-athletic edge defender with clear projection in a new system.

All three programs linked to Russaw align with his profile as an experienced SEC defender with pass-rush ability and immediate rotational or starting potential.

LSU is actively retooling its roster under new head coach Lane Kiffin and is seeking defensive reinforcements through the transfer portal after more than two dozen offseason departures.

Tennessee has also experienced roster turnover following the 2025 season, targeting portal additions to bolster linebacker depth and add physical playmakers as part of its defensive reset.

Ohio State’s linebacker room, meanwhile, lacks established FBS starters for 2026, prompting the Buckeyes to prioritize veteran transfers to add proven experience.

Media reports indicate visits are being scheduled immediately, and with the January transfer window underway, a commitment could come within days or a few weeks.

Read More at College Football HQ